



Original-Research: All for One Group SE - von BankM AG

Einstufung von BankM AG zu All for One Group SE



Unternehmen: All for One Group SE

ISIN: DE0005110001



Anlass der Studie: GB 2020/21, Kurzanalyse

Empfehlung: Kaufen

seit: 11.01.2022

Kursziel: EUR 89,00

Kursziel auf Sicht von: 12 Monate

Letzte Ratingänderung: 24.5.2017, vormals Halten

Analyst: Daniel Grossjohann



2021/22 receives boost from acquisitions and CONVERSION/4

Following the successful conclusion of the 2020/21 fiscal year, the focus of All for One Group SE (ISIN DE0005110001, Prime Standard, A1OS GY) is now on 2021/22: the three recently completed acquisitions will provide an inorganic boost to growth but will also promote organic growth. The acquisition of SNP Poland, for example, will significantly advance the CONVERSION/4 business, while ASC will enhance its regional presence in the Swiss market. The blue-zone acquisition strengthens the cloud-based product business. The pandemic is likely to continue to cause uncertainty in 2022. However, we expect that customers will also cope better with the pandemic situation. The steadily growing recurring revenues (share 53%) entail a well calculable and scalable revenue base. With an EV/Sales of around 0.8, the All for One Group is favorably valued compared to peers.

Our price target for the All for One Group share, equally based on DCF valuation and peer group analysis, is EUR89.00. We reiterate our 'Buy' rating.



Die vollständige Analyse können Sie hier downloaden:

http://www.more-ir.de/d/23252.pdf

Die Analyse oder weiterführende Informationen zu dieser können Sie hier downloaden http://www.bankm.de/webdyn/141_cs_Research%20Reports%20Disclaimer.html.

Kontakt für Rückfragen

BankM AG

Daniel Grossjohann

Mainzer Landstrasse 61, 60329 Frankfurt

Tel. +49 69 71 91 838-42

Fax +49 69 71 91 838-50

Email: daniel.grossjohann@bankm.de



übermittelt durch die EQS Group AG.

Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung bzw. Research ist alleine der Herausgeber bzw. Ersteller der Studie verantwortlich. Diese Meldung ist keine Anlageberatung oder Aufforderung zum Abschluss bestimmter Börsengeschäfte.

°

