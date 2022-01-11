Louisville, Kentucky--(Newsfile Corp. - January 11, 2022) - Champion Gaming Group Inc. (TSXV: WAGR) (formerly, Prime City One Capital Corp.) ("Champion Gaming" or the "Company"), the "Moneyball of Sports Wagering" and the new corporate head of EdjSports and Football Outsiders, announced today that it has named Hot Paper Lantern Digital Sport ("HPL Digital Sport") as its communications agency of record. HPL Digital Sport is a specialty group within Hot Paper Lantern that helps sports betting, fantasy sports and sports technology companies create greater brand relevance. The communications program will focus on building Champion Gaming's reputation among key audiences. Elements will include an aggressive public relations campaign and a targeted investor relations program to communicate its unique story.

Champion Gaming's data-driven and proprietary technology, creates predictive and prescriptive analytical models and win probability applications for teams, media, fans and bettors. Its products and premium offerings are built to not only educate, but also entertain bettors and fantasy players. The Company owns and operates three brands: EdjSports, EdjVarsity and Football Outsiders.

"As a newly-listed public company, it's vital that we strategically communicate our value proposition and our vision for growth to shareholders and key stakeholders through the media," said Ken Hershman, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Champion Gaming. "HPL Digital Sport specializes in this space and has helped other companies do just that. We are excited to partner with this successful team."

For its services supporting the Company's public relations and investor relations efforts, HPL Digital Sport will receive Usd. $15,500 per month, on a month-to-month basis.

About HPL Digital Sport

HPL Digital Sport is a specialty group within Hot Paper Lantern that works with sports betting, fantasy and sports technology brands to build greater brand relevance and acquire new audiences. The group's unique value proposition is how it leverages years of deep expertise in this category with the way it integrates specific services such as: strategic branding, customer research/analytics, performance marketing, public relations and social media strategy, experiential and high-level creative design to generate results.

Further information on Hot Paper Lantern Digital Sport can be found at http://www.hpldigitalsport.com.

About Champion Gaming

Champion Gaming is a sports content, data and analytics company that provides predictive and prescriptive analytical models and win probability applications and statistics in the sports industry for teams, media, fans, and bettors. The sports analytical and data solutions currently offered by Champion to its customers include: a fully customized probability engine; interactive sports matchup models; spread and over/under distributions; and sports statistics and historical data statistics.

Further information on Champion Gaming can be found at https://www.championgaming.com. Ongoing financial and disclosure documents can be found on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute forward-looking information. These statements relate to future events or future performance of the Corporation. The use of any of the words "could", "intend", "expect", "believe", "will", "may", "projected", "estimated" and similar expressions and statements relating to matters that are not historical facts are intended to identify forward-looking information and are based on the Corporation's current belief or assumptions as to the outcome and timing of such future events. Actual future results may differ materially. In particular, this release contains forward-looking information relating to the ability of the Corporation to successfully manage the risks inherent in pursuing business opportunities in the online gaming industry, and the ability of the Corporation to obtain qualified staff, equipment and services in a timely and cost-efficient manner to develop its business, the state of the capital markets, and the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. Various assumptions or factors are typically applied in drawing conclusions or making the forecasts or projections set out in forward-looking information. Those assumptions and factors are based on information currently available to the parties. Forward-looking information necessarily involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such forward-looking statements. Such risks and factors include, but are not limited to, the risk that the Corporation's management is unable to obtain qualified staff, equipment and services in a timely and cost-efficient manner to develop its business. The forward-looking information contained in this release is made as of the date hereof and the parties are not obligated to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws. Because of the risks, uncertainties and assumptions contained herein, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The foregoing statements expressly qualify any forward-looking information contained herein.

