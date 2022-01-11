New Automation Capability Dramatically Reduces Infrastructure Implementation Timelines for Service Delivery Platforms

GlobalLogic Inc., a Hitachi Group Company and leader in Digital Engineering, announced availability of OpeNgine version 2.1. Part of GlobalLogic's Digital Accelerators suite, OpeNgine automates critical elements of the full DevOps lifecycle-including CI/CD, toolset configuration and cloud infrastructure provisioning-for microservices platforms. These capabilities significantly simplify microservice implementation while reducing timelines from months to weeks or even days. Overall, the solution solves the Infrastructure as Code (IaC) challenge, which is a pivotal process in mission-critical applications that require continuous updates, testing, and monitoring.

OpeNgine seamlessly integrates with standard CI/CD tool stacks and can easily extend to new tools and technologies. Pre-scripted end-to-end templates for typical environments are used that also allow for low-level customization as needed. And, designed to be an agnostic tool, the digital accelerator works with all major cloud providers including Amazon Web Services (AWS), Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud Platform (GCP).

Version 2.1 introduces feature enhancements that further simplify the deployment of service delivery platforms (SDPs) such as Kubernetes, CloudBuild, CloudWatch, and others. Highlights include:

Expanded set of supported open-source platform tools

Upgraded third-party dependencies for potential vulnerability remediation

Extended GitLab support

"When it comes to DevOps, the challenge is that there are multitudes of technologies involved in every step. What's more, each cloud provider has its own implementation method. Rapidly delivering reliable applications and services is, in turn, complex and time consuming by default," said Andriy Gnennyy, Associate Vice President of Technology and Global Head of DevOps Practice, GlobalLogic. "OpeNgine works the same regardless of the underlying cloud platform, automating fundamental processes in the product development lifecycle. The business impact is tangible, with clients saving up to 15 staff months when they use the digital accelerator."

For clients seeking to create new digital platforms, the development of OpeNgine was initially created to address the need for a ready-to-use, flexible DevOps toolchain that modernized applications while quickening product development. The solution is based on GlobalLogic's accumulated experience working with proven digital technologies across numerous client programs and is supported by a dedicated team responsible for maintaining and enhancing it. To that end, GlobalLogic encourages technology partners to collaborate on OpeNgine's roadmap to increase its program value and impact.

OpeNgine is available to all GlobalLogic clients and is a standard tool used to benefit all digital platform projects.

About GlobalLogic

GlobalLogic (www.globallogic.com) is a leader in digital engineering. We help brands across the globe design and build innovative products, platforms, and digital experiences for the modern world. By integrating experience design, complex engineering, and data expertise we help our clients imagine what's possible and accelerate their transition into tomorrow's digital businesses. Headquartered in Silicon Valley, GlobalLogic operates design studios and engineering centers around the world, extending our deep expertise to customers in the automotive, communications, financial services, healthcare and life sciences, manufacturing, media and entertainment, semiconductor, and technology industries. GlobalLogic is a Hitachi Group Company operating under Hitachi, Ltd. (TSE: 6501), which contributes to a sustainable society with a higher quality of life by driving innovation through data and technology as the Social Innovation Business.

GlobalLogic is a trademark of GlobalLogic. All other brands, products or service names are or may be trademarks or service marks of their respective owners.

