Acquisition bolsters Diligent's data, analytics and ESG offerings to drive better decision-making in the evolving fields of shareholder activism, proxy voting and corporate governance

Diligent, the global leader in modern governance providing SaaS solutions across governance, risk, compliance and ESG, today announced that it has acquired Insightia, a leading SaaS provider of expert insights and intelligent analytics for listed companies, with a focus on shareholder activism, proxy voting and corporate governance. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Formed from the 2020 merger of Activist Insight and Proxy Insight, Insightia offers a single source of global public company information to a range of global investment banks, law firms, proxy solicitors, and other corporate advisors. Representative clients include PJT CamberView, Glass Lewis, Morrow Sodali, FTI Consulting, and Georgeson.

Bringing together Diligent's leading governance, analytics and ESG solutions with Insightia's vital intelligence across a variety of public company data will provide clients with even more meaningful insights to power their board and organizations' governance practices. Clients will have access to a rich ecosystem of organizational risk assessments and data tools in areas spanning board composition, executive compensation, supply chain due diligence, and ESG standards and frameworks. Diligent will also pursue a range of potential solution integrations with Insightia, including adding activist investor alerts within its Boards application, enabling clients to better monitor susceptibility to activism.

Brian Stafford, CEO of Diligent, said: "From our regular interactions with board members, business leaders and investors, we understand that having access to the most comprehensive and relevant data facilitates better guidance and confident decision-making. That is why we are so pleased to bring onboard Insightia's deep experience and market-leading intelligent analytics, particularly against the backdrop of a marketplace where shareholder engagement is rapidly evolving. Current and future clients can look forward to even more insights on the issues that matter most so that they can continue to build successful, equitable and sustainable organizations."

Kerry Pogue, Co-Founder and CEO of Insightia, said: "We are excited to benefit from Diligent's expertise and resources as a leading SaaS organization in this next phase of Insightia's growth journey. Combining our capabilities with Diligent's governance, analytics and ESG solutions is a compelling next step as we look to scale our offerings globally for the benefit of our clients. Both companies are incredibly complementary in terms of their strategy and culture, and our team looks forward to being part of Diligent and accelerating the reach of our mission."

District Capital Partners served as the exclusive financial advisor, and Willkie Farr Gallagher LLP served as the legal advisor to Diligent. Taylor Wessing served as the legal advisor to Insightia.

About Diligent Corporation

Diligent is the global leader in modern governance providing SaaS solutions across governance, risk, compliance and ESG to over 1 million users from over 25,000 customers around the world. Our innovative technology gives leaders a connected view of governance, risk, compliance and ESG across their organizations, sparking the insights they need to make better decisions and lead with purpose. Learn more at diligent.com.

About Insightia

Headquartered in London, Insightia was formed in 2020 through the merger of Activist Insight and Proxy Insight, who together have provided a variety of shareholder activism, shareholder voting, and corporate governance data to a global client base for the past decade. Insightia's mission is to improve engagement, stewardship and corporate governance through the delivery of timely intelligence to key stakeholders and their advisors. Learn more at insightia.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220111005384/en/

Contacts:

Media

Samuel Barber

Cognito

+1 917 246 2775

Samuel.Barber@cognitomedia.com