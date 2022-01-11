Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - January 11, 2022) - Tenet Fintech Group Inc. (CSE: PKK) (OTC PINK: PKKFF) ("Tenet" or the "Company"), an innovative Fintech and AI service provider and manager of the Business Hub, today announced that the former Head of Marketing of Brother International's European operations, Luc E. Godard, has been appointed as VP of Marketing of Tenet's North American operations. As part of the Company's executive leadership team, Mr. Godard will be responsible for overseeing the execution of Cubeler's North American marketing strategy as Tenet officially begins to expand beyond China.

Luc E. Godard has over 20 years of marketing experience in consumer goods, consumer electronics, information technology and services industries. He has held key operational and strategic marketing management positions in both international and national organizations in multiple countries, including in the United Kingdom, France, China and Canada. Most recently he was Director of Marketing (European Head), and CSR Officer for Brother International Europe, leading a marketing team of over 150 employees in 29 countries. Prior to that, as Marketing Manager at Adidas China, he helped launch the Adidas brand in China by overseeing all marketing and branding activities in the country and growing Adidas' concept stores and corners from 0 to 250 shops within 4 years.

"Cubeler has an incredible opportunity to expand the Business Hub concept throughout the world, beginning with our upcoming launch in Canada," said Mr. Godard. "I look forward to leading the marketing team and helping communicate how our business ecosystem can help SMEs reach their full potential by giving them easy access to a variety of tools and services to help them do that."

Luc is fluent in English and French, is conversational in Spanish and Mandarin, and holds a master's degree in International Business & Management from EMBA / ISUGA - Quimper, France.

About Tenet Fintech Group Inc.:

Tenet Fintech Group Inc. is the parent company of a group of innovative financial technology (Fintech) and artificial intelligence companies. Tenet's subsidiaries provide various analytics and AI-based services to financial institutions and businesses through the Business Hub, an ecosystem where data analysis and artificial intelligence are used to facilitate transactions among its members. For more information: http://www.tenetfintech.com

