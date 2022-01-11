Managed hosting solution delivers lowest latency trading

Transaction Network Services (TNS) will enable firms wanting to co-locate and directly access the London Stock Exchange Group (LSEG) to seamlessly move trading operations when the LSEG datacentre relocates from its current London City location to a new London site this year.

TNS has secured infrastructure capacity in the new datacentre and, as with its other global colocation sites, will leverage its Layer 1 switching solution to deliver ultra-low latency mutualised market access, while also deploying the lowest latency network connectivity to bring the relocated LSEG datacentre onto its global network.

"Relocating to the new LSEG facility with TNS will allow traders to focus on their core business, safe in the knowledge that they can experience uninterrupted, seamless trading from day one of the migration," said Alastair Watson, EMEA Managing Director of TNS' Financial Markets business. "We provide a full suite of low latency services, including order routing, market data access and the procuring, installing and management of trading infrastructure, saving clients crucial nanoseconds in the race to execute trades."

"Working with TNS is extremely cost effective, as it avoids those responsible for electronic trading having to research, acquire and maintain their own exchange connections, datacentre space and equipment. We offer differentiated services ideal for small firms that require a partial rack or international banks that require multiple contiguous cabinets," added Watson.

TNS' Managed Hosting solution delivers rack-optimised cabling and design and utilises the company's ultra-low latency Layer 1 technology inside the datacentre. This enables firms to access execution speeds that are 10 times faster than traditional layer 3 architectures. TNS Layer 1 was the first architecture of its kind to be offered and deployed globally, and remains the most advanced solution in the market, eradicating the need for multiple switches by using a simple, single hop architecture to deliver connectivity in as little as 5 to 85 nanoseconds.

The TNS infrastructure brings together over 2,800 financial community endpoints to address the needs of financial market participants worldwide. Traders that use the company's Managed Hosting solution benefit from TNS' global point-of-presence footprint and extensive existing on-net connections, which includes uninterrupted access to more than 60 exchanges with local, physical support around the globe.

The London Stock Exchange Group is home to several capital formation and execution venues including the London Stock Exchange, AIM, Turquoise, FXall and Tradeweb, offering customers extensive access to capital markets and liquidity across multiple asset classes.

About Transaction Network Services (TNS)

Founded in 1990, and with headquarters across USA, Europe and Asia, TNS is a leading provider of mission-critical infrastructure, connectivity, market data and analytic services for the Financial Markets community. Delivered as a fully-managed Infrastructure-as-a-Service offering, TNS provides an unrivalled global mission-critical footprint that significantly reduces the burdens, complexities and costs attributed to firms 'going direct'. Through its ultra-low latency connectivity, its global market data offerings and its dedicated 24x7x365 local support, TNS remains the trusted solution provider to more than 750+ counterparties globally. For more information please visit tnsi.com.

