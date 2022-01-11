DGAP-News: Appyea

World renowned machine learning and bio-feedback expert joins company to execute and lead the development of DreamIT - the company's patented solution integrating its proprietary AI technology in a wearable data driven wristband to treat sleep apnea and snoring. SleepX, a subsidiary of AppYea (OTC: APYP) focusing on the development of accurate wearable monitoring solutions to treat sleep apnea and snoring, announced today the appointment of Biomedical AI entrepreneur Prof. Amir Geva, as its chief science officer. Prof. Geva is a world-renowned expert in the field of machine learning, with over 25 years of business leadership experience as the founder and R&D teams leader of biomedical AI companies Elminda, InnerEye and WideMed. He brings over 40 years of deep AI research, serving today as the Head of the Biomedical Signal Processing and Machine Learning Lab and as Professor at the Electrical and Computers Engineering Department at Ben Gurion University of the Negev in Israel. As of today, Prof. Geva had published 62 scientific articles, and he is Senior Member at the Biomedical Engineering and Computers of the IEEE. In the past he had served also as consultant to the Israeli Air Force and Elbit on bioelectrical signal processing. He is DSc in Biomedical Engineering from the Technion Israel Institute of Technology, and formerly a Major at the Israeli Navy. "SleepX' is the right solution many had been waiting for", Prof. Amir Geva commented. "The company has introduced a revolutionary combination of sensor technology, data analysis and machine learning to take on the challenge sleep-training for adults and improving people's sleep and general wellbeing. I look forward to working with the team to complete the development of the company's product and realize its market potential." SleepX is an Israeli research and development company recently acquired by AppYea. The company had developed a unique product for monitoring and treating sleep apnea and snoring. The technology is protected by several international patents and the company plans to start serial production in 2022. The company currently focuses its activities on the development and commercialization of its flagship product DreamIT. "We are honored to have a world expert in bio-feedback and AI such as Prof. Geva joining us to lead the development of our product's brain analysis capabilities and advance the execution of our go-to-market strategy to realize the company's business plan", said Boris (Bary) Molchadsky, President and CEO of SleepX, and Chairman at AppYea. Contact Details AppYea Inc. Asaf Porat info@appyea.com Company Website http://www.appyea.com

