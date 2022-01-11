ClickStream Corporation: ClickStream App HeyPal Surpasses 800,000 Downloads Since Launch

Fast-Growing Social Language Learning Platform Gained More Than 154,000 Downloads in the Last 30 Days

BEVERLY HILLS, CA / ACCESSWIRE / January 11 , 2022 / ClickStream Corp. (OTC PINK:CLIS), a technology company focused on developing apps and digital platforms that disrupt conventional industries, announced today that its new social language learning app HeyPal has exceeded 800,000 total downloads, with monthly active users (the number of unique users who visited the site within the past month) rising above 200,000 for the first time.

Since launching in June 2021, the HeyPal app has rapidly grown to 459,000 downloads on iOS. The Android version of HeyPal, which debuted in November 2021, is already above 318,000 downloads and continuing to expand rapidly.

"We are thrilled to kick off the new year with such great success and excited for our latest features to roll out including an ambassador program, predictive texts, and paid subscription features," said Jonathan Maxim, CEO of HeyPal. "Throughout 2022, we will continue to develop new and innovative ways for users to learn in a social setting by building relationships in real time with language learners from around the world."

HeyPal offers a number of features that actively engage Android and iOS users while enhancing their overall experience, including algorithms that allow users to build their social profiles to increase their global followers, and the ability to upload fun and engaging videos as a form of communication. New features launching soon include recommended messages HeyPal users can send each other with a single tap in the language the recipient is learning, and a new matching feature to pair language natives and learners.

ABOUT CLICKSTREAM CORPORATION

ClickStream is a technology company focused on developing apps and digital platforms that disrupt conventional industries. The company is currently marketing and developing WinQuik, HeyPal, Nifter and Joey's Animal Kingdom respectively. For more information, please visit them online at https://clickstream.technology/ and follow them on social media: Twitter at https://twitter.com/ClickstreamCand Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/clickstreamcorp/.

WinQuik is a free-to-play synchronized mobile app and digital gaming platform. The platform is designed to enable WinQuik users to have fun, interact and compete in order to win real money and prizes. WinQuik is currently under construction as ClickStream considers revamping the Platform to give it a new improved form, structure and appearance. For more information, please visit them online at https://www.winquik.com/and follow them on social media: Twitter at https://twitter.com/winquikapp and Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/winquiktrivia/.

HeyPal, by way of ClickStream subsidiary Nebula Software Corp., is a language learning app that focuses on "language exchanging" between users around the world. For more information, please visit them online at https://www.heypalapp.com/ and follow them on social media: Twitter at https://twitter.com/HeypalA and Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/heypalapp/.

Nifter, by way of ClickStream subsidiary Rebel Blockchain Inc., is a music NFT marketplace that allows artists to create, sell and discover unique music and sound NFTs on the Nifter marketplace. For more information, please visit them online at https://nifter.io/ and follow them on social media: Twitter at https://twitter.com/Nifter7 and Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/nifter.io/.

Joey's Animal Kingdom is a children's entertainment and education app that takes kids all around this amazing planet to see incredible animals and creatures. For more information about Joey's Animal Kingdom, please visit them online at https://www.wowee.world.

