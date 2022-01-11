Jackpot Digital Inc.: Jackpot Digital Receives Third Order From Virgin Voyages

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / January 11, 2022 / Jackpot Digital Inc. (the "Company" or "Jackpot") (TSXV:JJ)(TSX-V:JJ.WT.A)(TSX-V:JJ.WT.B)(TSX-V:JJ.WT.C)(OTCQB:JPOTF) (Frankfurt & Berlin Exchanges: LVH3) is pleased to announce that it has signed an agreement with Virgin Voyages ("Virgin") to install one (1) Jackpot Blitz Electronic Table Game ("ETG") onboard Virgin's third ship, Resilient Lady. This new order means that once the Jackpot Blitz ETG is installed onboard Virgin's Resilient Lady, then Jackpot BlitzTM ETGs will be operating onboard all of Virgin's cruise ships.

President & CEO Mr. Jake Kalpakian states "We are very pleased to see our relationship with Virgin continue to grow with the installation of another Jackpot Blitz ETG onto Virgin's newest cruise ship. The Jackpot Blitz ETG brings a lengthy track record of success in delivering consistent, fun-filled gaming entertainment to cruise ships while simplifying their staffing needs, all while delivering an amazing turnkey poker experience where guests can play poker with life-like, touch screen card control. Jackpot Blitz ETGs are being adopted by more and more land and cruise ship casinos, as is evidenced by several new recent orders including today's announcement, and we are confident this momentum will continue to build throughout 2022."

Frank Weber, Senior Vice President of Hotel Operations for Virgin Voyages, comments "Our Resilient Lady is Adult-By-Design, which means that we are building a sanctuary at sea for the 18+ traveler, complete with epic experiences for our Sailors to enjoy. Jackpot Digital has a proven track-record for success and their stellar systems made them a natural fit to provide exceptional casino products for our Sailors."

About Jackpot Digital Inc.

Jackpot Digital Inc. is a leading electronic table games manufacturer for the cruise ship industry and regulated casino industry. The Company specializes in multiplayer gaming products, including poker and casino games, which are complemented by a robust suite of backend tools for operators to efficiently control and optimize their gaming business.

