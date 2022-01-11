Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 11, 2022) - Marble Financial Inc. (CSE: MRBL) (OTC Pink: MRBLF) (FSE: 2V0) ("Marble" or the "Company"), an AI-driven financial technology company, is pleased to announce that Nuborrow Inc. ("Nuborrow"), a leading mortgage brokerage services firm, has launched the Company's proprietary Marble Connect Application Programming Interface ("API") on its platform.

Since 2013, Nuborrow has helped more than 15,000 Canadians who seek competitive mortgage solutions and facilitated over $700 million in mortgage loan transactions. With the Marble Connect API, NuBorrow expects to perform more accurate assessments on its users based on their credit information and provide them with access to MyMarble's state-of-the-art programs, guidance, and tools to improve their financial health in conjunction with Nuborrow's New Home Equity Loan.

As a result of the API integration, Marble will be able to collect new customer financial data and will be compensated from Nuborrow for each new customer that is provided a premium subscription through the API.

Nuborrow represents the first of Marble Connect's channel partners to launch our proprietary API. Marble Connect enables NuBorrow's consumers to access the MyMarble platform, thus reducing Marble's marketing costs for these consumers, as well as providing the consumer exposure to MyMarble at a key juncture in their financial journey of seeking credit. Marble expects that Nuborrow will add between 800 - 1,000 new customers monthly on the MyMarble platform.

The Company currently has multiple channel partners that have signed licensing agreements for the Marble Connect API and the Company anticipates that all are on track to go live with the API in 2022.

"We are pleased to announce the launch of Marble Connect on Nuborrow's platform as they were our first partner to integrate the Marble Connect API," said Doug Tanner, Marble's VP of Business and Corporate Development. "As one of Canada's leaders in the mortgage marketplace, they have gained a reputation for helping over 15,000 Canadians get easier access to mortgages. That said, we look forward to continue working with the Nuborrow team in helping their customers revitalize their financial wellness."

About Nuborrow: Founded in 2013, Nuborrow started out on a crusade to make the process of getting a mortgage easier through radically changing what was considered a rapidly aging process. As the position of the company evolved, Nuborrow developed a much stronger mission - to not stop until every homeowner receives the education, and guidance needed to maximize the equity in their homes to improve financial health and save money. As a leader in the mortgage marketplace, Nuborrow connects homeowners to a dynamic network of lending partners - delivering competitive mortgage options, customized mortgage plans and proven strategies designed to unlock equity to clients across Canada.

For further information about Nuborrow, please visit: nuborrow.com

About Marble Financial Inc. (CSE: MRBL) (OTC Pink: MRBLF) (FSE: 2V0): Marble's proprietary MyMarble platform utilizes the power of machine learning, data science, and artificial intelligence, in leveraging its proven data-driven strategies through technology solutions Marble Connect, Inverite, MyMarble (formerly Score-Up), Fast Track, Maestro and Boost to engage in and navigate a clear path towards financial wellbeing and a meaningful credit score. Since 2016, Marble is proud to have empowered thousands of marginalized consumers towards a positive financial future, and we continue to establish ourselves as leaders in financial wellness through the licensing of our proprietary products on our MyMarble Platform.

For further information about Marble Financial, please visit: mymarble.ca

