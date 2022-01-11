The 40MW solar plant is linked to 3MW/9MWh of storage and is located in the department of Almaraz, in the southern region of Extremadura. It was built by Spanish energy giant Iberdrola.From pv magazine Spain Spanish inverter manufacturer and storage system provider Ingeteam has connected to the grid a 40MW solar plant coupled to 3MW/9MWh of storage in Spain. Located in the department of Almaraz, in the southern region of Extremadura, the Arañuelo III facility was developed and built by Spanish energy company Iberdrola and is part of a photovoltaic complex with a combined capacity of 143MW. The ...

