Karolinska Development AB (publ): Karolinska Development's portfolio company Umecrine Cognition presents preclinical data showing that golexanolone reduces neuroinflammation and counteracts motor symptoms

STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN - 11 January 2022. Karolinska Development AB (Nasdaq Stockholm: KDEV) today announces that its portfolio company Umecrine Cognition has presented results from a preclinical study showing that the drug candidate golexanolone has a suppressive effect on neuroinflammation in the cerebellum, leading to the cessation of disease-related motor disturbances. The study further enhances understanding of golexanolone's mechanism of action and highlights its potential to treat symptoms related to movement and coordination. The study was carried out in collaboration with Dr Vincente Felipo at the Laboratory of Neurobiology, Centro de Investigación Principe Felipe, Valencia.



Neuroinflammation is a complex process that occurs normally in the central nervous system, where immune cells are activated to maintain brain functions and counteract disease. When this process becomes unbalanced, neurological impairment occurs, as seen in conditions such as hyperammonemia and hepatic encephalopathy. These conditions cause, among other symptoms, confusion, fatigue, dizziness, impaired coordination and cognition, which have a significant negative impact on the quality of life of the affected person. Treatments that specifically limit harmful neuroinflammation are therefore desirable.

Using a preclinical disease model that induces neuroinflammation, image analyses showed that activation of immune cells in the cerebellum - the brain area that controls movement and coordination - was attenuated by treatment with golexanolone, compared to a control group. Further analyses showed that locomotion and coordination were normalised after treatment with golexanolone. In conclusion, the results indicate that harmful neuroinflammation and disease-related motor symptoms could be alleviated by correcting GABA A receptor activity with golexanolone.

"We are pleased with Umecrine Cognition's continued progress and are positive to the continued mapping of golexanolone's mechanism of action. The results indicate that golexanolol may be of great importance as a future treatment for inflammatory diseases of the CNS," said Viktor Drvota, CEO, Karolinska Development.

Karolinska Development's direct ownership interestin Umecrine Cognition amounts to 70 percent.

TO THE EDITORS

