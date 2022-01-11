Kombucha Market Size to Reach USD 6137.2 Million by 2028 at CAGR 19.7% - Valuates Reports

BANGALORE, India, Jan. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Kombucha Market is Segmented by Type (Herbs & Spices, Fruit, Original, Others), Application (Offline, Online). The report covers global opportunity analysis and industry forecasts from 2022 to 2028.

The global Kombucha market size is estimated to be worth USD 2086.4 Million in 2022 and is forecast to be a readjusted size of USD 6137.2 Million by 2028 with a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 19.7% during the forecast period. GT's Kombucha, KeVita and Health-Ade are the top 3 players of the Kombucha industry, with about 40% market share.

Major Factors Driving The Growth Of the Kombucha Market Are:

Kombucha is a prospective probiotic drink that has various health benefits for customers, including promoting gut microbiota growth, infusing into the body, and potentially lowering the risk of heart disease. The rising awareness about the health benefits of this drink among consumers is projected to fuel the Kombucha market.

Consumer preference for functional beverages over fizzy drinks and juices, as well as increased awareness of the product's intrinsic nutritional benefits, are projected to drive the growth of the Kombucha market.

Get your sample today: https://reports.valuates.com/request/sample/QYRE-Othe-0Q466/Kombucha_Market

Trends Influencing The Growth Of kombucha market

Working people suffer from a variety of health problems as a result of their hectic schedules, poor diet, and late meals. The need for functional beverages is increasing to address these health challenges. This in turn is expected to drive the growth of the kombucha market during the forecast period. The overall amount spent on health drinks and energy boosters has increased in tandem with the rise in consumer purchasing power. Kombucha is a type of healthy drink that is gaining popularity in the beverage business. Kombucha is a cleansing drink packed in antioxidants, vitamins, and enzymes that aid in the treatment of metabolic diseases, gastrointestinal issues, and allergies, among other ailments. This drink is also said to boost the body's defenses and aid in the early detection of cancer.

Kombucha has also been shown to be successful in the treatment of cancer, arthritis, and other degenerative diseases, as well as for bodily cleaning, increased metabolism, connective tissue rebuilding, and headache reduction. Companies are putting a lot of money into new product development to meet the growing demand for healthier drinks and novel flavors among consumers. This in turn is expected to further increase the growth of the Kombucha market.

Companies are also investing more in kombucha marketing through social media sites. It has resulted in increasing consumer interest in their product offerings, which has resulted in more traction. Innovative packaging, as well as the production of kombucha with flavors and components including lemon, ginger, berries, coffee, and other fruits, could help to boost demand in the projection period.

Browse the Table of Contents and List of figures at: https://reports.valuates.com/reports/QYRE-Othe-0Q466/kombucha

Kombucha Market Share Analysis:

In terms of product, fruit is the largest segment, with a share of about 45%. And in terms of application, the largest sales channel is offline.

Based on region, North America is the largest market, with a share of about 58%, followed by Europe. The growth of North America's market is being fueled by factors such as rising health consciousness, prevalent health issues, rising disposable income, and changing individual lifestyles. Furthermore, because kombucha is classed as an alcoholic beverage, an increase in alcoholic beverage use has bolstered the demand for it.

Report Customization Request: https://reports.valuates.com/request/customisation/QYRE-Othe-0Q466/Kombucha_Market

Major Players in the Kombucha Market

GT's Kombucha

KeVita

Brew Dr. Kombucha

The Humm Kombucha

Live Soda Kombucha

Red Bull

Kombucha Wonder Drink

Townshend's Tea

Celestial Seasonings

Kosmic Kombucha

HIGH COUNTRY

NessAlla Kombucha

Reed's

Buchi Kombucha

Tonica

Love Kombucha

Health-Ade

MOJO

Organic & Raw Trading

Clearly Kombucha

Jarr Kombucha

Chapter Cost Request: https://reports.valuates.com/request/chaptercost/QYRE-Othe-0Q466/Kombucha_Market

Buy Now for Single User + Covid-19 Impact: https://reports.valuates.com/api/directpaytoken?rcode=QYRE-Othe-0Q466&lic=single-user

SUBSCRIPTION

We have introduced a tailor-made subscription for our customers. Please leave a note in the Comment Section to know about our subscription plans.

SIMILAR REPORTS

The global kombucha tea market size was valued at USD 2.3 Billion in 2020, and is projected to reach USD 4.5 Billion by 2028, registering a CAGR of 8.6% from 2021 to 2028.

size was valued at in 2020, and is projected to reach by 2028, registering a CAGR of 8.6% from 2021 to 2028. In 2020, the global Hard Kombucha market size was USD 144380 Million and it is expected to reach USD 1714280 Million by the end of 2027, with a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 42.4% during 2021-2027.

size was and it is expected to reach by the end of 2027, with a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 42.4% during 2021-2027. The global Superfoods market was valued at USD 172050 Million in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 287750 Million by the end of 2027, growing at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 7.7% during 2021-2027

was valued at in 2020 and is expected to reach by the end of 2027, growing at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 7.7% during 2021-2027 The global Nutraceutical Ingredients market size is projected to reach USD 174 Million by 2027, from USD 128.5 Million in 2020, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 4.0% during 2021-2027

size is projected to reach by 2027, from in 2020, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 4.0% during 2021-2027 In 2020, the global Probiotics market size was USD 1504 Million and it is expected to reach USD 2178.6 Million by the end of 2027, with a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 5.4% during 2021-2027.

size was and it is expected to reach by the end of 2027, with a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 5.4% during 2021-2027. The global food grade alcohol market was valued at USD 6,975.2 Million in 2019, and is projected to reach USD 8,847.8 Million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 5.4% from 2021 to 2027.

was valued at in 2019, and is projected to reach by 2027, registering a CAGR of 5.4% from 2021 to 2027. In 2020, the global Spices and Seasonings market size was USD 18190 Million and is forecast to 24380 Million USD in 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.0% during 2021-2027.

size was and is forecast to in 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.0% during 2021-2027. In 2020, the global Vitamin D market size was USD 133 Million and it is expected to reach USD 295.7 Million by the end of 2027, with a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 12.1% during 2021-2027.

size was and it is expected to reach by the end of 2027, with a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 12.1% during 2021-2027. The global Carotenoids market size is projected to reach USD 1209.2 Million by 2027, from USD 1145.9 Million in 2020, at a CAGR of 0.9% during 2021-2027.

size is projected to reach by 2027, from in 2020, at a CAGR of 0.9% during 2021-2027. Global and United States Kombucha Beverage Market Insights, Forecast to 2027

Global and China Non Alcohol Kombucha Market Insights, Forecast to 2027

To see the full list of related reports on the Kombucha

ABOUT US:

Valuates offers in-depth market insights into various industries. Our extensive report repository is constantly updated to meet your changing industry analysis needs.

Our team of market analysts can help you select the best report covering your industry. We understand your niche region-specific requirements and that's why we offer customization of reports. With our customization in place, you can request for any particular information from a report that meets your market analysis needs.

To achieve a consistent view of the market, data is gathered from various primary and secondary sources, at each step, data triangulation methodologies are applied to reduce deviance and find a consistent view of the market. Each sample we share contains detail research methodology employed to generate the report, Please also reach to our sales team to get the complete list of our data sources

CONTACT US:

Valuates Reports

sales@valuates.com

For U.S. Toll-Free Call +1-(315)-215-3225

For IST Call +91-8040957137

WhatsApp: +91 9945648335

Website: https://reports.valuates.com

Follow on Twitter - https://twitter.com/valuatesreports

Follow on Linkedin - https://in.linkedin.com/company/valuatesreports

Follow on Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/valuatesreports

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1082232/Valuates_Reports_Logo.jpg