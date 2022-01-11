DGAP-News: Intapp

'DealCloud will serve as the technology layer underpinning IQ-EQ's high level of client service while supporting firm growth,' said Ben Harrison, President of Financial Services at Intapp. 'We're excited to play a major role in IQ-EQ's ongoing technology journey with modern solutions designed to enhance the firm's operating capability in the complex and highly regulated financial services industry.' Intapp (NASDAQ: INTA), a leading provider of cloud-based software for the professional and financial services industries, today announced that global investor services group IQ-EQ has chosen to adopt DealCloud as its firmwide CRM system to enhance complex client relationship management. IQ-EQ provides a range of services to fund and asset managers, institutional and private investors and corporate entities. Using DealCloud, IQ-EQ will increase internal collaboration and coordination, allowing the firm to better support its global client base. The new platform will support information sharing, firmwide knowledge capture, and expanded visibility into client relationships to help IQ-EQ better support the expanding needs of clients. 'Our collaboration with DealCloud is an integral part of a wider IQ-EQ initiative designed to continue to provide the highest quality personalized service to our clients,' said Chris Robinson, Group Chief Technology Officer at IQ-EQ. 'We believe that DealCloud's intuitive and insightful relationship management platform will help us further optimize our processes by creating one single source of truth, which we believe is key to our partnerships with both our clients and our business partners.' About Intapp Intapp makes the connected firm possible. We provide cloud software solutions that address the unique operating challenges and regulatory requirements of the global professional and financial services industry. Our solutions help more than 1,950 of the world's premier private capital, investment banking, legal, accounting, and consulting firms connect their most important assets: people, processes, and data. As part of a connected firm, professionals gain easy access to the information they need to win more business, increase investment returns, streamline deal and engagement execution, and strengthen risk management and compliance. For more information, visit intapp.com and connect with us on Twitter (@intapp) and LinkedIn. About IQ-EQ IQ-EQ is a leading investor services group that brings together a rare combination of global technical expertise and deep understanding of client needs. We have the know-how and the 'know you' to provide a comprehensive range of compliance, administration, asset and advisory services to fund managers, multinational companies, family offices and private clients operating worldwide. IQ-EQ employs a global workforce of 3,700+ people located in 24 jurisdictions and has assets under administration (AUA) exceeding U.S. $500 billion. IQ-EQ works with 15 of the top 20 global private equity firms. Also part of the IQ-EQ group of companies are First National Trustee Company (FNTC), Equitis, The Private Office, Peru & Partners, Blue River, Conseil Expertise & Synthèse, Constellation Advisers, Concord Trust Company and Greyline Partners, LLC To find out more about IQ-EQ visit www.iqeq.com Contact Details Intapp, Inc. Ali Robinson +1 612-232-0062 ali.robinson@intapp.com Company Website http://www.intapp.com

