Dienstag, 11.01.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 671 internationalen Medien
Glow LifeTech nimmt Bioreaktor in Betrieb und weitere Patientengruppe ins Visier
11.01.2022 | 15:05
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Termination of membership on Nasdaq Stockholm: Citadel Securities (Europe) Limited

Nasdaq Stockholm has, on request by the member and as a result of Brexit,
decided to terminate the cash equity and equity derivatives memberships of
Citadel Securities (Europe) Limited. The membership will expire as of January
14, 2022. 

Citadel Securities (Europe) Limited has traded with member ID CDG the INET and
Genium INET Trading Systems. 


Member:          Citadel Securities (Europe) Limited
INET and Genium INET ID: CDG                
Membership termination:  14th of January, 2022       

For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Richard
Pafford 
or Julian Butterworth telephone+44 (20) 3753 2196 or +44 (0) 20 3753 2195.


Nasdaq Stockholm
