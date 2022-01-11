Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Termination of membership on Nasdaq Stockholm: Citadel Securities (Europe) Limited

Nasdaq Stockholm has, on request by the member and as a result of Brexit, decided to terminate the cash equity and equity derivatives memberships of Citadel Securities (Europe) Limited. The membership will expire as of January 14, 2022. Citadel Securities (Europe) Limited has traded with member ID CDG the INET and Genium INET Trading Systems. Member: Citadel Securities (Europe) Limited INET and Genium INET ID: CDG Membership termination: 14th of January, 2022 For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Richard Pafford or Julian Butterworth telephone+44 (20) 3753 2196 or +44 (0) 20 3753 2195. Nasdaq Stockholm