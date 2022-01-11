Anzeige
Glow LifeTech nimmt Bioreaktor in Betrieb und weitere Patientengruppe ins Visier
GlobeNewswire
11.01.2022
NASDAQ Iceland hf.: Termination of membership on Nasdaq Iceland: JP Morgan Securities plc

As a result of the UK's exit from the EU, JP Morgan Securities plc (currently
suspended) does no longer meet the required membership requirements. The cash
equity membership for Nasdaq Iceland will therefore be terminated as of January
14, 2022 



Member:             JP Morgan Securities plc

INET ID:             JPM

Last day of trading:     14th of January, 2022



For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Finnbogi
Rafn Jónsson +354 525 2852 

Nasdaq Iceland
