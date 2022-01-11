NASDAQ Iceland hf.: Termination of membership on Nasdaq Iceland: JP Morgan Securities plc

As a result of the UK's exit from the EU, JP Morgan Securities plc (currently suspended) does no longer meet the required membership requirements. The cash equity membership for Nasdaq Iceland will therefore be terminated as of January 14, 2022 Member: JP Morgan Securities plc INET ID: JPM Last day of trading: 14th of January, 2022 For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Finnbogi Rafn Jónsson +354 525 2852 Nasdaq Iceland