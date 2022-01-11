Cantaloupe International Partners (CIP) Equips High-Performing Retailers Outside the U.S. with Expertise and Resources to Expand and Deepen Local Unattended Offerings

As the pandemic drives increased demand for unattended retail solutions across the globe, today, Cantaloupe Inc., (Nasdaq: CTLP) ("Cantaloupe" or the "Company"), a digital payments and software services company that provides end-to-end technology solutions for the unattended retail market, announces its new Cantaloupe International Partners program ("CIP" or "the program").

Through CIP, Cantaloupe aims to drive market penetration for high-performing retailers outside of the U.S. through bespoke, localized programs that combine best-in-breed unattended retail software solutions and payment acceptance. This in turn enables retailers to streamline operations, drive greater revenue, and delight consumers through new autonomous experiences.

"As demand for unattended, autonomous retail experiences grows across the globe CIP enables us to tap into our expertise and support retailers as they deliver the 'buy it and go' autonomous shopping experiences consumers now expect," said Sean Feeney, CEO of Cantaloupe, Inc.

Participants in CIP will benefit from:

Cantaloupe's 25 years of expertise and industry-leading product innovation in the unattended retail market.

Access to Cantaloupe's SaaS and device offerings that operate with the country's local payment processors.

Tools, support, and training provided by Cantaloupe.

"The pandemic fueled unattended retail industry and we are seeing significant growth into new segments including micro markets, electric car charging stations, kiosks and more across the U.S., with markets like LATAM just starting," said Fernando Lopez Lacroix, Vice President of Business Development, Cantaloupe, Inc. "The U.S. is not the only market where consumers expect frictionless, unattended retail experiences. As the world works to meet these demands, CIP is going to enable high-performing retailers to tap into our decades of expertise, and quickly build solutions that meet the local needs, whether that is addressing local regulatory standards, developing partnerships, payment processing or developing optimized programs based on insights gathered through our software. We are absolutely thrilled to launch CIP."

For more information on CIP, visit https://www.cantaloupe.com/services-international/

About Cantaloupe Inc.

Cantaloupe, Inc. is a software and payments company that provides end-to-end technology solutions for the unattended retail market. Cantaloupe is transforming the unattended retail community by offering one integrated solution for payments processing, logistics, and back-office management. The company's enterprise-wide platform is designed to increase consumer engagement and sales revenue through digital payments, digital advertising and customer loyalty programs, while providing retailers with control and visibility over their operations and inventory. As a result, customers ranging from vending machine companies to operators of micro-markets, gas and car charging stations, laundromats, metered parking terminals, kiosks, amusements and more can run their businesses more proactively, predictably and competitively.

