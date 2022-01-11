Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 11.01.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 671 internationalen Medien
Glow LifeTech nimmt Bioreaktor in Betrieb und weitere Patientengruppe ins Visier
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3CM9A ISIN: US1381031061 Ticker-Symbol: UTE0 
Frankfurt
11.01.22
08:11 Uhr
7,400 Euro
+0,150
+2,07 %
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
CANTALOUPE INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CANTALOUPE INC 5-Tage-Chart
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
CANTALOUPE
CANTALOUPE INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
CANTALOUPE INC7,400+2,07 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.