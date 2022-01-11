Chatsworth Securities & 5Thru Seek to Digitally Transform the Drive-Thru Payment Experience

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / January 11, 2022 / Chatsworth Securities LLC is pleased to announce the latest strategic partnership with 5Thru, an innovative drive-through payments platform. 5Thru wants to digitally transform the drive-thru experience by simplifying and personalizing it. 5Thru understands the value of moving cars through this channel faster, more accurately, and more efficiently allowing for a faster, frictionless experience. The partnership will focus on strategic advisory to help boost 5Thru's market share to digitally transform the drive-thru market. 5Thru is not limited to the QSR & fast food vertical but also other areas such as parking lots, car washes, pharmaceuticals, banking, etc., and anything involving curbside pick-up at supermarkets and other specialty retail.

5thru provides the missing link for in-vehicle customer engagement by reducing bottleneck pain points in the drive-thru customer journey. Using an innovative Customer Profile builder and identification technology tied to order history, AI recommender, and automatic payment, there's a solution that adapts to both the consumer and businesses' changing perceptions of convenience. 5thru offers a range of drive-thru retailers a deeper way to engage, serve and speed service with efficiency, accuracy, and automation.

"We are personalizing the drive-thru experience and improving the speed of service. 5Thru utilizes image recognition technology to offer a secure contactless payment option, reducing the average wait times by 22 seconds, resulting in more traffic, more revenue, and increased customer loyalty," said James Clifford CEO of 5Thru. 5Thru was founded by Daniel McCann, who has founded several successful technology start-ups throughout his career and has developed tremendous experience in the payments and image recognition technology space.

"Today, most restaurant groups have digitally transformed and adopted digital payments technology. However, over 80% of restaurants are turning to other technology, such as online ordering, reservation, digital menu, inventory apps, restaurant analytics, etc. more than ever to help them run their business successfully and efficiently. This is no different at the drive-thru", stated Marcus Magarian, Managing Director at Chatsworth Securities LLC. "Chatsworth Securities has deep industry expertise in the payments space, and we believe that 5thru's technology improves the drive-through experience for the customer" continued Marcus. We are looking forward to providing our niche knowledge and experience in the digital hospitality space through this partnership.

About 5Thru Inc.

5Thru Customer Profile builder provides the missing link for in-vehicle drive-thru engagement. Using innovative AI, our Customer Profile Builder technology, tied to order history provides a drive-thru solution that adapts to both the consumer and businesses' changing perceptions of convenience.

About Chatsworth Securities LLC

Chatsworth Securities LLC is an investment banking firm providing financial solutions to corporations and entrepreneurs since 1996. Chatsworth has served as an advisor on both domestic and international M&A transactions, digital transformation advisory, raised capital for large and small companies, participated as an underwriter in several hundred equity public offerings, and raised nearly $4 billion for traditional and alternative money managers and their funds. Our professionals have substantial and successful experience in assisting domestic and international corporations, asset managers, and entrepreneurial companies.

For Further Information:

Chatsworth Securities LLC

Media Contact: Dawn Pedrosa | Ryosuke Hashimoto

Tel. (203) 340-2827 | dpedrosa@chatsworthgroup.com

