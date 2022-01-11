Lake Homes Realty: Cold Temps, Hot Lakes: Popular Lakes for 2022

Cold Temps, Hot Lakes

National Lake Real Estate Firm Announces Hot Lakes for 2022

BIRMINGHAM, AL / ACCESSWIRE / January 11, 2022 / After having a house full of family for the holidays and with the rising rate of Omicron, searches for lake homes are heating up. The analysts at Lake Homes Realty, the country's largest lake real estate brokerage, have reviewed more than 97 million page views on LakeHomes.com and searched available inventory to determine hot lakes to watch in 2022 for real estate.

"The great escape to the lake accelerated in 2020, continued through 2021, and will likely expand in 2022, depending on the available inventory to sell," said Glenn S. Phillips. "Lake homes offer more indoor space for remote working and school, great outdoor options, and relaxing retreats to reconnect with family," said Phillips. "In 2021, nearly 7 million people searched for lake homes and lots on www.LakeHomes.com, the website of Lake Homes Realty. As usual, we saw a spike in searches for lake homes after Christmas and at the start of the New Year." Phillips expects he searches for lake homes and lots to increase as spring approaches.

"To help determine the Hot Lakes for 2022, we reviewed statistics from the more than 97 million pageviews in 2021 and looked at current listings for lake homes and lots across the country," said Phillips. "We believe it was important to look at recent pageviews on www.LakeHomes.com plus current availability of lake homes and lots for sale to identify these top tier locations."

Hot Lakes to Watch in 2022

1. Lake Hartwell, South Carolina/Georgia

2. Lake Sidney Lanier, Georgia

3. Lake Martin, Alabama

4. Lake Sinclair, Georgia

5. Lake Keowee, South Carolina

6. Lewis Smith Lake, Alabama

7. Table Rock Lake, Missouri/Arkansas

8. Lake of the Ozarks, Missouri

9. Cedar Creek Lake, Texas

10. Lake Murray, South Carolina

More About the "Hot Lakes for 2022"

Lake Hartwell - Sitting on the South Carolina/Georgia line, Lake Hartwell was the most searched lake in 2021 on LakeHomes.com with 969,940 pageviews. Lake Hartwell covers 56,000 acres with 962 miles of shoreline. As of January 6, Lake Hartwell had 685 listings for lake homes and lots.

Lake Sidney Lanier - Located only a short drive from Atlanta, Lake Sidney Lanier has more than 35,000 acres and 700 miles of shoreline. Lake Sidney Lanier has long been a favorite of boaters and jet skiers, as well as canoe, rowing, and kayak enthusiasts. The lake had more than 914,000 pageviews in 2021 and started 2022 with 673 listings.

Lake Martin - One of the largest man-made lakes in the country, Lake Martin covers 44,000 acres in east Alabama and has 750 miles of wooded shoreline. Lake Martin is known for its clear water and is ideal for boating, swimming, fishing, and water skiing. In 2021, Lake Martin had 912,466 pageviews. In 2022, the lake started with 181 listings for lake homes and lots.

Lake Sinclair - Covering 15,300 acres, Lake Sinclair offers more than 400 miles of shoreline and is less than 100 miles from Atlanta. As one of Georgia's top boating destinations, Lake Lanier is ideal for fishing and all kinds of watercraft. In 2021, Lake Sinclair had 907,025 pageviews on LakeHomes.com. To start 2022, Lake Sinclair had 189 listings for homes and lots.

Lake Keowee - The second South Carolina Lake featured on the hot list, Lake Keowee currently has 431 lake homes and lots for sale. Located near Clemson University, Lake Keowee covers 18,370 acres and has more than 300 miles of shoreline. Lake Keowee had 859,799 pageviews in 2021 and is known for excellent bass fishing.

Lewis Smith Lake - Located an hour north of Birmingham, Alabama, Lewis Smith Lake is ranked among the three cleanest lakes in the country, reaching depths of 264 feet. Lewis Smith Lake covers 21,000 acres and has more than 500 miles of shoreline. This lake welcomes all watercraft types and has no speed limit, besides the no-wake areas. In 2022, the lake has 478 listings. Last year, Lewis Smith Lake had 830,071 pageviews.

Table Rock Lake - Located in the Ozark Mountain along the Missouri and Arkansas border, Table Rock Lake currently has 1,127 lake home and lot listings. This recreational sensation features 43,000 acres and more than 800 miles of shoreline. In 2021, Table Rock Lake had 827,591 pageviews. Residents enjoy boating, fishing, scuba diving, swimming, and other watersports.

Lake of the Ozarks - Covering 54,000 acres, Lake of the Ozarks is a massive body of water located in Camden County, Missouri, just two hours from Kansas City and St. Louis. The lake is a premier fishing location and has 1,100 miles of shoreline. Last year, Lake of the Ozarks had 786,397 pageviews. Lake of the Ozarks started this year with 864 lake homes and lots listed.

Cedar Creek Lake - Located in the most searched state for lake homes and lots in 2021, Cedar Creek Lake is an hour southeast of Dallas, Texas. Cedar Creek Lake had 776,246 pageviews in 2021 and started 2022 with 438 listings. At 32,800 acres and with 220 miles of shoreline, Cedar Creek Lake offers plenty of space for residents to spread out and enjoy lake life.

Lake Murray - Covering 50,00 acres, Lake Murray has an abundance of space for residents to enjoy and explore. This South Carolina lake has 650 miles of shoreline and is known as a top fishing spot, especially when it comes to bass. Lake Murray currently has 284 listings and had 775,954 pageviews in 2021.

Lake Hartwell crosses the Georgia and South Carolina line and leads the lakes to watch in 2022 according to www.LakeHomes.com

Methodology: The 2022 hot lakes list was compiled from the 97,381,121 pageviews on www.LakeHomes.com between January 1 and December 20, 2021, and compared with the current lake home and lot listings on the website as of January 6, 2022. The Lake Homes Realty website had 6,836,231 users in 2021. Listings are pulled from 131 MLS areas from the 34 states served by Lake Homes Realty. The average number of listings from the Hot Lakes list is 535 per lake. These listings include both active and pending properties.

