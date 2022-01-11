- (PLX AI) - Thyssenkrupp to install 200 MW green hydrogen facility for Shell in port of Rotterdam.
- • Uhde Chlorine Engineers will engineer, procure and fabricate a 200 MW electrolysis plant based on their large-scale 20 MW alkaline water electrolysis module
- • First construction work for the electrolysers will likely begin in Spring 2022
- • Shell's final investment decision to build the 'Holland Hydrogen I' is expected in 2022, after which the intended start of production will be in 2024
