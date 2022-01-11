Las Vegas, Nevada--(Newsfile Corp. - January 11, 2022) - VYRE Network (OTC Pink: CAPV) (a wholly-owned Cabo Verde Capital company, "VYRE") is pleased to announce its newest channel addition that will focus on curated and original LGBTQ+ content named, "EnCluZion". To oversee and manage the new channel's image, direction and user viewer experience is Hollywood's casting and talent manager, Branden Pitcher. EnCluZion will be fully active on VYRE App March 1, 2022.

Branden Pitcher will take lead in making EnCluZion a global brand that showcases entertaining content while expressing a different view for the LGBTQ+ community. His role of Brand Manager will include curating content, creating original content, and building strategic distribution partnerships. Pitcher brings years of entertainment experience and the ability to identify true talent, along with key relationships and a passion for leveling the playing field in movies, shows and TV series.

Branden Pitcher has spent over 16 years working in the Entertainment industry, from his own personal career as a Recording Artist, to a Director of Talent, Agent, and owning a talent management company, Maxx Management. In that time, he has booked many different projects on Film and Television such as, Power, Queens, Henry Danger, Days of our Lives, Girls 5 Eva, Rebel, Saved by the Bell, American Horror Story, Action Royale, Young and the Restless, For All Mankind, Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., Scandal, New Girl, Pretty Little Liars, Hansel and Gretel, and Always Sunny in Philadelphia just to name a few. He has a background in Print/Fashion modeling and has worked with such clients as Kohls, Guess, Armani, Versace, Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition, Frederick's of Hollywood, Mary Kay, Fantastics Magazine, Maxim Magazine, Wet n' Wild Cosmetics, Banana Republic and many more. Branden has been able to mold both a Print and Theatrical mind into a booking force for finding the stars of tomorrow.

Branden Pitcher commented, "When David approached me about joining VYRE, it was one of the easiest decisions I've ever had to make. I am excited about lending a microphone to voices in the LGBTQ+ community and show that we are more than just a punchline in a story, we ARE the story!"

"I believe our team of executives are forward thinking so when they came up with doing a channel that focuses on the LGBTQ+ community in a tasteful way I immediately had Branden Pitcher in mind. Since I have known him, he has always been an innovator and leader. Wait until you see what he comes up with. I know it will be next level for VYRE." - David Hill

EnCluZion is part of the big plan with VYRE Network in launching 18 niche channels that will house original and rev share content that's distributed through the VYRE App on Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire, Android, iPhone, Samsung Smart TVs, and soon to come, XBox and PlayStation.

ABOUT VYRE NETWORK

VYRE Network is a free streaming platform with worldwide reach through apps on Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire Stick, Android, iPhone, Samsung Smart TV's and on the web. Focused on Generations X, Y and Z, VYRE Network sets out to become the most relevant content streaming company for those of all ages, backgrounds and interests.

VYRE Network has three Operational Divisions - Distribution, Live Stream and Studios & Productions. Currently there is a selection of 18 channels, including Sports (football, boxing & documentaries), Music (Hip-Hop, R&B, Pop & EDM), Lifestyle (Cooking & Travel), Family, and Comedy. Vasool TV (Hindi) and It's Español TV (Spanish) are VYRE's international based channels, with Vyre Africa, Vyre Asia, and Vyre Brazil launching shortly.

For Further Information Contact:

Cabo Verde Capital, Inc. / VYRE Network

David Hill, President

818-579-2864

info@caboverdecap.com / pr@vyrenetwork.com

www.caboverdecap.com / www.vyrenetwork.com

Forward-Looking Statements - This release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Such statements include any that may predict, forecast, indicate, or imply future results, performance or achievements, and may contain the words estimate, project, intend, forecast, anticipate, plan, planning, expect, believe, likely, should, could, would, may or similar words or expressions. Such statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause the Company's actual results and financial position to differ materially from those in such statements, which involve risks and uncertainties, including those relating to the Company's ability to grow. Actual results may differ materially from those predicted and any reported should not be considered an indication of future performance. Potential risks and uncertainties include the Company's operating history and resources, together with all usual and common economic, competitive, and equity market conditions / risks.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/109685