At 31 December 2021, resources made available for the liquidity agreement concluded by Carmila (Paris:CARM) with Exane BNP Paribas were the following:

87,057 Carmila shares;

- Euro 1,304,017

During the 2nd half-year 2021, it has been negotiated a total of:

For purchase, 127,254 shares, for a total amount of Euro 1,560,488 (799 transactions).

- For sale, 153,107 shares, for a total amount of Euro 1,910,427 (1067 transactions).

For information, at the time of the last assessments, available resources were:

1. At the time of the previous half-yearly assessment at 30 June 2021, available ressources were

112,910 Carmila shares

- Euro 991 074

2. During the 1st half-year 2021, it has been negotiated a total of:

For purchase, 293,657 shares, for a total amount of Euro 3 797 583 (1687 transactions).

- For sale, 297,530 shares, for a total amount of 3,917,841 (1826 transactions).

3. As of 1st July 2021, date of implementation of the AMF decision n°2021-01 dated 22 June 2021, the following resources were:

112,910 Carmila shares

- Euro 991 074.

4. As of 31 December 2018, date of implementation of the AMF decision n°2018-1 dated 2 July 2018, the following resources were:

203,848 Carmila shares

- Euro 743,970

*withdrawal of 102,358 shares on 01/07/2019.

INVESTOR AGENDA

16 February 2022 (after market close): 2021 Annual Results

17 February 2022: Investor and Analyst Meeting

21 April 2022 (after market close): Q1 2022 Financial Information

12 May 2022: Annual General Meeting.

