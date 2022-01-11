WGI Ventures, LLC Acquires Streamline Technologies

WEST PALM BEACH, FL / ACCESSWIRE / January 11, 2022 / WGI Ventures, LLC. (Ventures) is pleased to announce the acquisition of Winter Springs, Florida-based Streamline Technologies, Inc. (Streamline). WGI Ventures is the infrastructure technology arm of WGI, Inc. (WGI), a national leader in providing technology-based design solutions for the construction of public infrastructure and real estate development.

Since its founding in 1984 by Peter J. Singhofen, PE, Streamline is nationally recognized for its flagship water-modeling software, known as, "Interconnected Channel and Pond Routing," or "ICPR." Streamline's ICPR modeling software is used by over 1,000 clients including many ENR 500 firms, as well as countless federal, state, and local agencies, and universities.

Ventures' investment in Streamline will be focused on modeling enhancements, new product offerings, and a soon-to-be-released, real-time flood forecasting system. It will continue operating under the Streamline brand and soon add online virtual training to its learning platform. Peter Singhofen will continue to lead the development team and day-to-day operations. Ventures President, Gregory Sauter, will assume the role of President for Streamline Technologies, contributing his vast knowledge in the innovation space to Streamline's growth.

For Singhofen's part, it was an ideal fit. "It is the perfect pairing of an organization that appreciates the value of my life's work, with the resources and vision to help me and the team sustainably take it to the next level. I'm confident that with the additional resources, and the synergy with the broader WGI team, Streamline's associates and clients will be in the best hands imaginable. I'm looking forward to continuing to lead product development and innovation as we move forward. As we look to the future, sea-level rise and its impact on surface and subsurface infrastructure vulnerability, the global increase of inland saltwater intrusion, and the global increase in weather-related severity will all drive demand for the solutions we provide. I look forward to meaningful contributions and the continued success of Streamline."

For Sauter's part, the excitement at seeing his vision come to fruition is evident, stating: "We created Ventures two years ago as a vehicle to focus our investment in market-leading digital tools and solutions that will have an outsized impact on solving the challenges of the built environment. Streamline's technology will enhance safety and promote sustainability, resilience, and adaptability. I am very excited that Peter Singhofen and his exceptional Florida-based team agreed to join WGI Ventures. This acquisition allows us to fulfill a critical goal of expanding into the infrastructure technology software space, a positive disruptive force in our profession." Prior to this announcement, Ventures also announced it entered a strategic partnership with Jacksonville's Urban SDK in 2020. The investment in Urban SDK provides WGI Ventures a foothold in the data analytics and predictive-intelligence platforms that improve data sourcing, reporting, and analysis, and ultimately increasing safety and traffic flow on roadway networks. Ventures also recently partnered with Shadow Ventures, a venture capital firm focused on intelligent investments in startup companies that innovate the built environment, and is a limited partner in their Shadow Ventures Fund 3.

ABOUT WGI VENTURES, LLC.

WGI Ventures, LLC. is the venture arm of WGI, Inc., a multidisciplinary solutions-providing consulting firm with 19 offices in eight states, serving an active client base in over 39 states. In 2021, ENR ranked WGI #175 - up 12 places -- on its list of the Top 500 Design Firms, while at the same time naming WGI its 2021 Design Firm of the Year in the southeast United States. South Florida Business Journal ranked WGI #5 on its 2021 Top 25 Engineering Firms, and #59 on its 2020 list of Top 100 Private Companies. For more information, please visit www.wginc.com.

