EVIAN BEGINS NEW CHAPTER, INTRODUCING ITS FIRST-EVER SPARKLING WATER

Now available to purchase, evian Sparkling is evian's latest innovation - transforming its iconic pure mineral water with subtle sparkles that lift you up and awaken the senses.

LONDON, Jan. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, a new chapter begins as evian introduces its first-ever Sparkling water. Hitting shelves across multiples markets, evian Sparkling celebrates the start of a new year as the iconic taste of evian natural mineral water is amplified with the finest and most delicate sparkles in this latest innovation.

Awakening the senses, the gentle intensity of the subtle effervescent bubbles transforms evian's pure* mineral water into a new sensation - its crisp freshness and pristine balance lifting you off the ground and elevating your hydration experience.

Crafted by its 15-year natural filtration journey through the glacial rocks in the heart of the French Alps, evian Sparkling continues to encourage healthy hydration**, bringing you the clean and elegant taste of evian natural mineral water just the way nature intended.

Commenting on today's announcement, Shweta Harit, VP of Marketing at evian, says: "evian Sparkling represents a new chapter of possibilities for the brand, as we reimagine our uniquely sourced water into an exciting new product. evian Sparkling stand outs for its true purity, freshness and incomparable balance - elevating your experiences and keeping you hydrated. This new product contains the perfect level of sparkles with its exceptional mineral quality and fine bubbles creating a subtle taste and gentle intensity. Available in cans for the first time, this latest innovation demonstrates our longstanding pioneering spirit that runs through everything we do at evian."

The release of evian Sparkling follows the launch of its 'Drink True' global campaign, which celebrates authenticity and honesty, reflecting the purity of the uniquely sourced evian mineral water.

evian has always been committed to preserving nature, working not only to protect its water source, but to continually invest in bringing innovation for the generations to come.

Now available to purchase, evian Sparkling is sold in elegant 33cl aluminium cans as well as in 50cl and 1L 100% rPET bottles*** and 75cl glass bottles.

*evian is pure, as all natural mineral waters

**European scientific experts have validated the 2 l/day of water (from all sources) contributes to maintain normal physical and cognitive functions

***excluding cap and label

NOTES TO EDITORS

About evian

evian natural mineral water comes from the heart of the French Alps, a unique geological site in the world. For more than 15 years, it travels through the rocks, where it picks up minerals. The brand has been working for over 25 years to preserve natural surroundings of the source, in an effort to preserve evian natural mineral water's exceptional quality for generations to come. Natural and uniquely balanced, evian natural mineral water is a healthy choice throughout the day.

evian, a Danone brand, embraces the company's One Planet. One Health vision that the health of the people and the health of the planet are interconnected and therefore seeks to protect and nourish both.

For more information on evian and the planet, please visit: https://www.evian.com/en_us/planet

evian is part of the WeActForWater movement

Through WeActForWater Danone Waters brands are:

1. Halving the amount of virgin plastic used by their water brands, reaching 50% recycled PET (rPET) use worldwide and 100% across Europe in 2025;

2. Accelerating towards carbon neutrality in Europe by 2025, with evian and Volvic becoming carbon neutral this year;

3. Matching every litre of water sold with a litre for people in need, by creating a fund to help 50 million people in developing countries access safe drinking water by 2030;

4. Enhancing watershed and wetlands preservation around the world;

5. Expecting the collective of its water brands to achieve B Corp certification worldwide by 2022.

WeActForWater falls within Danone's recently announced €2 billion investment acceleration plan, investing between 2020-2022 to further transform their agriculture, energy and operations, packaging and digital capabilities.

evian circular brand by 2025

evian?is committed to making?all of?its plastic bottles from 100% recycled plastic*?by 2025, adopting a 'circular approach' to plastic usage, where plastic is kept within the economy and out of nature.?With input from?the Ellen MacArthur Foundation,?evian?developed a?roadmap?in which?evian?will move from a linear model to a circular one, where all bottles will be made from recycled plastic without the need for any virgin plastics. This will enable plastic to evolve from potential waste to become a valuable resource.?evian?plans to achieve this through pioneering partnerships to redesign its packaging, accelerate recycling initiatives and remove plastic waste from nature.??In 2020?evian?launched its first range of bottles made from 100% recycled plastic**.?The innovation is currently available in France, Switzerland, Belgium, Germany and the UK.?Following this, in January 2021,?evian?announced its first bottle to be made from 100% recycled plastic* in the US, designed by?Virgil?Abloh;?Creative?Advisor for?Sustainable?Innovation Design for?evian.?The launches?marked?key?milestones?for the brand as it continues to evolve the way it delivers?evian?in the most sustainable way possible?and?looks to become circular by 2025. All?evian?bottles are recyclable. Today,?evian?bottles contain an average of 40%?rPET?across the entire range.?

evian carbon neutrality certification

evian has been certified carbon neutral to the internationally-recognised standard PAS 2060 by the Carbon Trust, a global climate change and sustainability consultancy with almost two decades of experience in the sustainability sector. Achievement of this standard reflects the commitment and measures taken by evian to reduce direct carbon emissions arising from its own operations (Scope 1 and 2), indirect emissions from the value chain, and where residual emissions exist evian has compensated for these through good quality offsets achieved through its partnership with the Livelihoods Carbon Fund.

Since 2020, evian recertifies every year to maintain its carbon neutral status. This requires the development and implementation of a yearly carbon reduction and management plan. Each year the certification process becomes more challenging as evian must begin to rely less on the compensation (the investment in funds which generate carbon credits) and more on a low carbon business model. The carbon emission reduction figures are based on the global life cycle assessment of the product.

evian 100% rPET bottles

In 2020 evian launched its most popular formats in bottles made from 100% recycled plastic**. The brand's 100% rPET bottles are available in the following formats: 33cl, 40cl, 50cl, 75cl, 150cl and distributed in the following countries: France, Switzerland, Belgium, Germany, Great Britain, Middle East.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1724251/evian_sparkling_water.jpg