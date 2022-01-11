Anzeige
Glow LifeTech nimmt Bioreaktor in Betrieb und weitere Patientengruppe ins Visier
WKN: A14XDG ISIN: FR0012872141 Ticker-Symbol: 6XW 
Frankfurt
11.01.22
08:07 Uhr
11,950 Euro
+0,300
+2,58 %
Branche
Kosmetik
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
GROUPE BOGART: SIGNATURE TO FINALISE THE ACQUISITION OF FANN, THE LEADING SELECTIVE FRAGRANCE CHAIN IN SLOVAKIA



BOGART (Euronext Paris - Compartment B - FR0012872141 - JBOG), which specialises in the creation, manufacture and sale of luxury fragrances and cosmetics, announces that on 10 January 2022, it signed and finalised the acquisition of the Fann selective fragrance chain in Slovakia, following approval by anti-trust authorities1.

As a reminder, the Fann fragrance chain is a profitable company founded in 1993 which operates 68 fragrance boutiques in Slovakia and an online store. Regarding sales outlets, Fann owns a total of 65% of the selective fragrance market in Slovakia.

BOGART will provide its know-how as a perfumer-retailer of selective fragrances and will leverage its management expertise in an international environment.

With this new acquisition, BOGART increases the visibility of its directly-owned brands, adding a seventh location after France, Germany, Belgium, Luxembourg, Israel, and the United Arab Emirates.

To recap, this transaction is financed through a bank loan with minimal impact on the Group's debt.

Next publication

BOGART Group will publish its annual turnover on 3 February 2022

Group website www.groupe-bogart.com

CONTACTS

BOGART

contact@jbogart.com

Tel.: +33 (0)1 53 77 55 55



ACTUS FINANCE & COMMUNICATION

Investor Relations

Anne-Pauline Petureaux

apetureaux@actus.fr

Tel.: +33 (0)1 53 67 36 72



Media Relations

Manon Clairet
mclairet@actus.fr

Tel.: +33 (0)1 53 67 36 73

1 See press release published on 11 October 2021

© 2022 Actusnews Wire
