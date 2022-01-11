Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 11.01.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 671 internationalen Medien
Glow LifeTech nimmt Bioreaktor in Betrieb und weitere Patientengruppe ins Visier
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2PFE0 ISIN: CA3873401028 Ticker-Symbol: GRK 
Frankfurt
11.01.22
08:11 Uhr
0,104 Euro
+0,001
+0,97 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
GRANITE CREEK COPPER LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
GRANITE CREEK COPPER LTD 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,1040,11617:04
ACCESSWIRE
11.01.2022 | 19:32
42 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Granite Creek Copper Ltd.: Granite Creek Copper to Join Metallic Group of Companies for Live Webinar

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / January 11, 2022 / Granite Creek Copper Ltd. (TSXV:GCX)(OTCQB:GCXXF) ("Granite Creek" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company will join fellow members of the Metallic Group of Companies for a live webinar on January 13, 2022 at 10:00 am PT (1:00 pm ET). The CEOs of Granite Creek Copper, Group Ten Metals and Metallic Minerals will provide a concise review of key milestones achieved in 2021, followed by an update on major catalysts expected in 2022. The event will conclude with a roundtable Q&A session during which participants will be invited to provide questions to Tim Johnson (Granite Creek), Michael Rowley (Group Ten) and Greg Johnson (Metallic Minerals).

To register for the webinar, click here or on the graphic below.

About Granite Creek Copper

Granite Creek, a member of the Metallic Group of Companies, is a Canadian exploration company focused on the 176 square kilometer Carmacks project in the Minto copper district of Canada's Yukon Territory. The project is on trend with the high-grade Minto copper-gold mine, operated by Minto Metals Corp., to the north, and features excellent access to infrastructure with the nearby paved Yukon Highway 2, along with grid power within 12 km. More information about Granite Creek Copper can be viewed on the Company's website at www.gcxcopper.com.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:

Timothy Johnson, President & CEO
Telephone: 1 (604) 235-1982 | 1 (888) 361-3494
E-mail: info@gcxcopper.com
Website: www.gcxcopper.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: Granite Creek Copper Ltd.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/682967/Granite-Creek-Copper-to-Join-Metallic-Group-of-Companies-for-Live-Webinar

GRANITE CREEK COPPER-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.