Granite Creek Copper Ltd.: Granite Creek Copper to Join Metallic Group of Companies for Live Webinar

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / January 11, 2022 / Granite Creek Copper Ltd. (TSXV:GCX)(OTCQB:GCXXF) ("Granite Creek" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company will join fellow members of the Metallic Group of Companies for a live webinar on January 13, 2022 at 10:00 am PT (1:00 pm ET). The CEOs of Granite Creek Copper, Group Ten Metals and Metallic Minerals will provide a concise review of key milestones achieved in 2021, followed by an update on major catalysts expected in 2022. The event will conclude with a roundtable Q&A session during which participants will be invited to provide questions to Tim Johnson (Granite Creek), Michael Rowley (Group Ten) and Greg Johnson (Metallic Minerals).

To register for the webinar, click here or on the graphic below.

About Granite Creek Copper

Granite Creek, a member of the Metallic Group of Companies, is a Canadian exploration company focused on the 176 square kilometer Carmacks project in the Minto copper district of Canada's Yukon Territory. The project is on trend with the high-grade Minto copper-gold mine, operated by Minto Metals Corp., to the north, and features excellent access to infrastructure with the nearby paved Yukon Highway 2, along with grid power within 12 km. More information about Granite Creek Copper can be viewed on the Company's website at www.gcxcopper.com.

