Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 11, 2022) - Boosh Plant-Based Brands Inc. (CSE: VEGI) (OTCQB: VGGIF) (FSE: 77I) ("Boosh" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has received confirmation from Save On Foods, a prominent Canadian grocery retailer, for four of Boosh's frozen bowls; Veggie Bolognese which includes Beyond Meat, Coconut Curry Cauli, Mac & Cheese & Peas, and Mexican Fiesta Bowl. The confirmation calls for April delivery into a minimum of 120 stores in Western Canada.

Save On Foods is the flagship chain of Jim Pattison Group with 170 stores in BC and Alberta and one of the major chains in the retail grocery industry in Western Canada. Boosh can also be purchased at Natures Fare and Nester's, which are Save On Foods sister companies.







"The Save On Foods order is a significant milestone as we rapidly expand the Boosh brand throughout Canada and the US," states Connie Marples, founder and president of Boosh. "This order now places Boosh in over 600 stores throughout Canada and growing. I firmly believe we're on track to be selling Boosh in over 1,000 grocery stores in Canada by year end."

"This is a huge win and catalyst for Boosh," states TJ Walch, head of North American sales. "Frozen space continues to be competitive real estate, even with retailers converting more square footage to the frozen section. Orders like these are truly a testament that Boosh has the right plant-based products and innovation retailers, especially sophisticated retailers like Save On Foods, are searching for."

About Boosh Plant-Based Brands Inc.:

Boosh Plant-Based Brands Inc., through its wholly owned subsidiary, Boosh Food (www.booshfood.com), offers high quality, non-GMO, gluten free, 100% plant-based nutritional comfort foods for the whole family. We currently offer 24 plant-based SKU's ranging from frozen meals, to refrigerated entrees to shelf stable Mac & Cheezes, and are sold throughout Canada. Boosh, good for you and good for planet earth.

The information in this news release includes certain information and statements about management's view of future events, expectations, plans and prospects that constitute forward looking statements. These statements are based upon assumptions that are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. Because of these risks and uncertainties and as a result of a variety of factors, the actual results, expectations, achievements or performance may differ materially from those anticipated and indicated by these forward looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to, the Company's proposed use of the proceeds of its initial public offering. Any number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements as well as future results. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in forward looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurances that the expectations of any forward looking statements will prove to be correct. Except as required by law, the Company disclaims any intention and assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect actual results, whether as a result of new information, future events, changes in assumptions, changes in factors affecting such forward looking statements or otherwise.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

