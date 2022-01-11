University Bancorp, Inc.: University Bancorp Receives #1 National Ranking & Other TOP-RANKING Honors From Bank Director Magazine

ANN ARBOR, MI / ACCESSWIRE / January 11, 2022 / University Bancorp, Inc. (OTCQB:UNIB) announced that it has been selected by Bank Director Magazine as a top performing U.S. bank. We are very proud to be honored among all banks in the U.S. as having the:

#1 Best Growth Strategy

#2 Best Community Banks

#7 Best Leadership Teams

For the category of Best Growth Strategy, University Bancorp was ranked #1, the top bank in the country, for its innovative growth model that has seen revenue grow over the last 16 years at a compounded rate of over 20%.

For the category of Best Community Banks, University Bancorp was ranked #2, for its excellent financial performance. Over the past 16 years, it's return on equity has exceeded 20% per annum.

For the category of Best Leadership Teams, University Bancorp was ranked in the Top 10, at #7, just behind J.P. Morgan Chase Bank, and just ahead of PNC Bank. These are enormous organizations managing trillions of dollars of assets and have essentially unlimited resources. It's a great honor for our management team even to be rated in the same list with these outstanding organizations.

The entire listing, is available here:

https://www.bankdirector.com/rankingbanking/2022-rankingbanking-the-best-banks/

An interview with University Bancorp, Inc. CEO, Stephen Lange Ranzini, is available here:

https://www.bankdirector.com/rankingbanking/best-growth-strategy-2/

Shareholders and investors are encouraged to refer to the financial information including the investor presentations, audited financial statements, strategic plan and prior press releases, available on our investor relations web page at: http://www.university-bank.com/bancorp/. A detailed income statement and balance sheet for University Bank as of 9/30/2021 are available here: https://www.university-bank.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/11/UBank-Balance-Sheet-Income-Statement-Sep-2021.pdf.

Ann Arbor-based University Bancorp owns 100% of University Bank which, together with its Michigan-based subsidiaries, holds and manages a total of over $39 billion in financial assets for over 195,000 customers, and our 565 employees make us the 5th largest bank based in Michigan. University Bank is an FDIC-insured, locally owned and managed community bank, and meets the financial needs of its community through its creative and innovative services. Founded in 1890, University Bank® is the 15th oldest bank headquartered in Michigan. We are proud to have been selected as the "Community Bankers of the Year" by American Banker magazine and as the recipient of the American Bankers Association's Community Bank Award. University Bank is a Member FDIC. The members of University Bank's corporate family, ranked by their size of revenues are:

University Lending Group, a retail residential mortgage originator based in Clinton Township, MI;

Midwest Loan Services, a residential mortgage subservicer based in Houghton, MI;

UIF, a faith-based banking firm based in Southfield, MI;

Community Banking, based in Ann Arbor, MI, which provides traditional community banking services in the Ann Arbor area;

Midwest Loan Solutions, a reverse residential mortgage lender and warehouse lender based in Southfield, MI;

Ann Arbor Insurance Centre, an independent insurance agency based in Ann Arbor.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT: This press release contains certain forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements concerning future growth in assets, pre-tax income and net income, budgeted income levels, the sustainability of past results, mortgage origination levels and margins, valuations, and other expectations and/or goals. Such statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, economic, competitive, governmental and technological factors affecting our operations, markets, products, services, interest rates and fees for services. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. We undertake no obligation to update any information or forward-looking statement.

Contact: Stephen Lange Ranzini, President and CEO

Phone: 734-741-5858, Ext. 9226

Email: ranzini@university-bank.com

SOURCE: University Bancorp, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/683063/University-BancorpReceives-1-National-Ranking-Other-TOP-RANKING-Honors-From-Bank-Director-Magazine