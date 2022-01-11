Singapore, Singapore--(Newsfile Corp. - January 11, 2022) - Raffles Financial Group Limited (CSE: RICH) (FSE: 4VO) (OTCQX: RAFFF) ("RFG" or the "Company") wish to announce that its operating subsidiary, Raffles Financial Advisory Pte Ltd ("RFA", formerly known as Alto Vencap Pte. Ltd.), which was acquired by the Company in September 2021, has successfully registered as an Exempt Corporate Finance Adviser with the Monetary Authority of Singapore. An Exempt Corporate Finance Adviser providing corporate finance advisory services can serve accredited investors, expert investors, or institutional investors, and is exempted from licensing and business conduct requirements under the Securities and Futures Act and the relevant regulations.

"Apart from being a business advisory company before, now RFA can be the standalone financial advisor serving mid-size companies by providing a suite of financial services such as corporate finance advisory in IPO, RTO, M&A, family office & trust fund management, REIT & digital asset fractionalization and listing in Singapore," exclaimed Albert Fan, Director of RFA.

About Raffles Financial Group Limited

Raffles Financial Group is listed on the Canadian Securities Purchase under the stock symbol (CSE: RICH), the Frankfurt Stock Purchase under the stock symbol (FSE: 4VO), and the OTC Markets under the stock symbol (OTCQX: RAFFF).

