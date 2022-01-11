The Power Play by The Market Herald Releases Interviews With Reyna Gold, Universal Ibogaine, NewRange Gold, Fabled Copper, and Fandom Sports Media

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / January 11, 2022 / The Power Play by The Market Herald has announced the release of new interviews with Reyna Gold, Universal Ibogaine, NewRange Gold, Fabled Copper, and Fandom Sports Media discussing their latest press releases.

The Power Play by The Market Herald provides investors with a quick snapshot of what they need to know about the company's latest press release through exclusive insights and interviews with company executives.

Reyna Gold (TSXV:REYG) reports multiple high-grade sample results from the first La Gloria sampling program

Reyna Gold (REYG) has announced multiple high-grade gold sample results from a surface and trench sampling program at its La Gloria Property in Sonora, Mexico. A total of 1,252 samples results have been received with an initial focus on the Main Zone area where drilling will commence in February 2022. CEO Michael Wood sat down with Caroline Egan to discuss the results, share news of the company's TSX Venture listing, and highlight what lies ahead for Reyna Gold.

For the full interview with Michael Wood and to learn more about Reyna Gold's latest results, click here.

Universal Ibogaine (TSXV:IBO) announces change in leadership

Universal Ibogaine (IBO) has appointed Nick Karos as CEO on an interim basis, effective immediately. Mr. Karos is based in Los Angeles, USA, and is a seasoned financier. His career includes senior roles with several US investment banks and most recently as CEO of Private Trading Group, which has provided business development and capital raising services for several successful start-up ventures. Nick Karos sat down with Caroline Egan to discuss the appointment.

For the full interview with Nick Karos and to learn more about Universal Ibogaine's change in leadership, click here.

Newrange Gold (TSXV:NRG) releases sampling results from Nevada

NewRange (NRG) has sampled up to 47.34 g/t gold from its Pamlico Project in Nevada. The findings from the mapping and sampling program indicate widespread gold mineralization in the project's historic Central Mine. A total of 55 of 67 samples returned gold values greater than 0.1 g/t gold, 29 were greater than 1 g/t gold and 13 assayed more than 5 g/t gold. President and CEO Robert Archer spoke with Caroline Egan about the results.

For the full interview with Robert Archer and to learn more about NewRange Gold's sampling results, click here.

Fabled Copper (CSE:FABL) announces initial results of surface work on the Muskwa Copper Project

Fabled Copper (FABL) has announced the first results of 2021 surface field work on its Muskwa Copper Project in Northwestern British Columbia. Of the 16 surface samples collected, 5 reported greater than 10 per cent copper and 2 reported greater than 20 per cent copper (1 per cent copper = 22.20 pounds). Peter J Hawley, President and CEO sat down with Caroline Egan to discuss the results.

For the full interview with Peter Hawley and to learn more about Fabled Copper's latest results, click here.

Fandom Sports (CSE:FDM) launches peer-to-peer sports wagering platform

Fandom Sports (FDM) has launched its peer-to-peer (P2P) sports wagering platform after receiving approval to provide Skrill and Neteller payment services. Wagering customers are now able to fund their accounts to facilitate P2P wagering on Esports and sports. The platform is fully integrated with payment solutions and the company's banking partners. Fandom Sports CEO and President David Vinokurov sat down with Caroline Egan to discuss the launch.

For the full interview with David Vinokurov and to learn more about Fandom Sports' P2P sports wagering platform, click here.

Interviews for The Power Play by The Market Herald are released daily. To learn more about the companies featured in The Power Play or to explore our other interviews visit The Power Play by The Market Herald.

About The Market Herald

The Market Herald Canada is the leading source of authoritative breaking stock market news for self-directed investors. Our team of Canadian markets reporters, editors and technologists covers the entire listed company universe in Canada. We cover over 3,985 businesses, their people, their investors, and their customers. We write the stories that move the Canadian capital markets.

DISCLAIMER: Report Card Canada Media Ltd. ("Report Card") is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Market Herald Limited, an Australian company ("Market Herald"). Report Card is not an advisory service, and does not offer, buy, sell, or provide any other rating, analysis or opinion on the securities we discuss. We are retained and compensated by the companies that we provide information on to assist them with making information available to the public. All information available on themarketherald.ca and/or this press release should be considered as commercial advertisement and not an endorsement, offer or recommendation to buy or sell securities. Report Card is not registered with any financial or securities regulatory authority in any province or territory of Canada, will not be performing any registerable activity as defined by the applicable regulatory bodies and do not provide nor claim to provide investment advice or recommendations to any visitor of this site or readers of any content on or originating from themarketherald.ca. Market Herald and/or its affiliates and/or their respective officers, directors or employees may from time to time acquire, hold or sell securities and/or commodities and/or commodity futures contracts in certain underlying companies mentioned in this site and which may also be clients of Market Herald's affiliates. In such instances, Market Herald and/or its affiliates and/or their respective officers, directors or employees will use all reasonable efforts to avoid engaging in activities that would lead to conflicts of interest and Market Herald and/or its affiliates will use all reasonable efforts to comply with conflicts of interest disclosures and regulations to minimize any conflict. All the information on this document and/or the website - themarketherald.ca - is published in good faith and for general information purpose only. Report Card does not make any warranties about the completeness, reliability, and accuracy of this information. Any action you take upon the information you find on this document and/or website (themarketherald.ca) is strictly at your own risk. Report Card will not be liable for any losses and/or damages in connection with the use of our website. From our website, you can visit other websites by following hyperlinks to such external sites. While we strive to provide only quality links to useful and ethical websites, we have no control over the content and nature of these sites. These links to other websites do not imply a recommendation for all the content found on these sites. Site owners and content may change without notice and may occur before we have the opportunity to remove a link which may have gone 'bad'. Please be also aware that when you leave our website, other sites may have different privacy policies and terms which are beyond our control. Please be sure to check the Privacy Policies of these sites as well as their "Terms of Service" before engaging in any business or uploading any information.

CONTACT:

The Market Herald

Brianna Anthony

brianna.anthony@themarketherald.ca

themarketherald.ca

SOURCE: The Market Herald

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/682973/The-Power-Play-by-The-Market-Herald-Releases-Interviews-With-Reyna-Gold-Universal-Ibogaine-NewRange-Gold-Fabled-Copper-and-Fandom-Sports-Media