Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 11, 2022) - Millennial Lithium Corp. (TSXV: ML) (FSE: A3N2) (OTCQB: MLNLF) ("Millennial" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has obtained a final order from the Supreme Court of British Columbia approving the previously announced plan of arrangement under the Business Corporations Act (British Columbia), pursuant to which Lithium Americas Corp. (TSX: LAC) (NYSE: LAC) ("LAC") is to acquire all of the issued and outstanding shares of Millennial at a price of C$4.70 per common share payable in cash and shares of LAC (the "Arrangement").

All of the conditions to the completion of the Arrangement have now been satisfied, excluding certain conditions that are intended to be satisfied or waived on or about the effective date of the Arrangement. Completion of the Arrangement is expected to occur on or about January 25, 2022.

Additional details on the terms and conditions of the Arrangement may be found in the Company's news release of November 17, 2021 available on www.sedar.com.

About Millennial

To find out more about Millennial Lithium Corp. please contact Investor Relations at (604) 662-8184 or email info@millenniallithium.com.

About LAC

Lithium Americas is a development-stage company with projects in Jujuy, Argentina and Nevada, United States. Lithium Americas trades on both the Toronto Stock Exchange and on the New York Stock Exchange, under the ticker symbol "LAC".

MILLENNIAL LITHIUM CORP.

"Farhad Abasov"

President, CEO and Director

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

This news release may contain certain "Forward-Looking Statements" within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and applicable Canadian securities laws. When used in this news release, the words "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect", "target, "plan", "forecast", "may", "schedule" and similar words or expressions identify forward-looking statements or information. These forward-looking statements or information may relate to the Arrangement and completion of the Arrangement. The Company's current plans, expectations and intentions may be impacted by economic uncertainties arising out of the Covid-19 pandemic or by the impact of current financial and other market conditions. Such statements represent the Company's current views with respect to future events and are necessarily based upon a number of assumptions and estimates that, while considered reasonable by the Company, are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, political and social risks, contingencies and uncertainties. Many factors, both known and unknown, could cause results, performance or achievements to be materially different from the results, performance or achievements that are or may be expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. The Company does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update these forward-looking statements or information to reflect changes in assumptions or changes in circumstances or any other events affecting such statements and information other than as required by applicable laws, rules and regulations.

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/109811