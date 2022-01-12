



TOKYO, Jan 12, 2022 - (JCN Newswire) - Under the theme of "The Next Era, The Next Adventure," Mitsubishi Motors Corporation will exhibit a total of seven models including two concept cars -- the K-EV concept X Style(1) and the Vision Ralliart Concept -- at the Tokyo Auto Salon 2022(2).Also on display will be five custom cars based on the production models available in Japan, which include the Outlander crossover SUV (two models); the Eclipse Cross crossover SUV; the Delica D:5 minivan; and the Minicab-MiEV, a kei-car(3) class electric commercial vehicle. Mitsubishi Motors' lineup centers on electric vehicles (EVs) and SUVs with enhanced environmental-friendliness, safety, security and comfort.K-EV concept X StyleThe K-EV concept X Style4 is a new generation all-electric kei-car with Mitsubishi Motors-ness, which combines safety, security and comfort, as well as environmental-friendliness. It fuses maneuverability of a kei-car with smooth yet powerful acceleration and high-quality ride comfort of an EV, while offering advanced driver assistance systems and connectivity.The exterior features an SUV-like styling and a two-tone color scheme, with a clean, solid matte blue body and a copper-colored roof reminiscing the motor winding of an EV. The front bumper, body sides and liftgate are accentuated by X-shaped logos, which symbolize the combination of a height kei wagon with an SUV-feel and appeal of an all-electric vehicle.Vision Ralliart ConceptThe Vision Ralliart Concept embodies Mitsubishi Motors' vision for the new Ralliart and brings together the company's engineering and passion for Monozukuri challenges (craftsmanship). Styling is given a premium look with impressive presence on the road, and the comfortable ride with peace of mind in various weather and road conditions - characteristic of Mitsubishi vehicles - is further refined.The exterior features bold, muscular styling created by the front and rear bumpers with functional beauty, and the large, widened front and rear over fenders. The front grille with a radiator shutter and the large rear diffuser reminiscent of a race car emphasize the sportiness of the model. The matte black body color shows blue highlights when hit by light, creating a deep, multidimensional expression that gives it a high-quality feel.To provide high driving performance, the Vision Ralliart Concept has a wide stance and is equipped with 22-inch large-diameter wheels and tires. Large brake discs and opposed-piston 6-pot brake calipers, which exert braking performance matching the powerful torque of the motors, are adopted to elevate acceleration, cornering, and braking to a higher level.Outlander Ralliart Style and Eclipse Cross Ralliart StyleEquipped with the Ralliart accessories, the Outlander Ralliart Style and the Eclipse Cross Ralliart Style offer a sense of excitement to customers who seek their own unique driving and styling. The body is painted in premium, high-brightness White Diamond color, while the front, side and rear garnishes and the liftgate spoiler are colored in red to give the exterior a sporty look. The alloy wheels are painted black, and the side decals and mud flaps with the Ralliart logo express the passion of Ralliart for refinement of road performance.Delica D:5 Tough x ToughThe Delica D:5 Tough x Tough is equipped with various aftermarket parts and Ralliart accessories to further emphasize the tough, off-road styling. The Black Mica body is complemented by matte black front grille and fender garnish, as well as red door mirrors and fog light garnish, which are the Ralliart accessories. A suspension lift is given by modifying the shock absorbers and springs, and the tough, off-road styling is enhanced by the 16-inch alloy wheels, all-terrain tires, front bumper guard, rear bumper guard, and mud flaps. The Delica D:5 Tough x Tough is also equipped with a roof carrier, a rooftop tent and a sleeping pad which can be used to make a fully-flat bed over the second and third row seats for a comfortable overnight stay.Outlander Wild Adventure StyleThe Outlander Wild Adventure Style allows the driver to fully enjoy outdoor leisure by adopting genuine accessories and collaborating with "ogawa," a Japanese outdoor brand. The body color comes in Black Diamond, which emits a powerful sparkle when struck by light. The front, side and rear garnishes and the rear spoiler give the exterior a sporty look, while the side bars, rear bumper protector and mud guards emphasize the toughness of the SUV. The model is also equipped with a roof carrier, a trailer hitch, and camping gear5 in collaboration with "ogawa."Minicab-MiEV B-Leisure StyleThe Minicab-MiEV B-Leisure Style is a kei-car class electric commercial vehicle that offers convenience from private to business use by serving as a source of power supply. The exterior features a two-tone paint with ivory-colored roof and moss green body reminiscent of forests and campgrounds, along with side decals of plugs, tent and work desk.Fit for solo camping, the Minicab-MiEV B-Leisure Style is equipped with various gear such as a car awning, camping table and folding cot. Inside, the rear space is arranged to be fully flat, and the cabin is equipped with a low table, a seat chair and a rug to enhance comfort for remote working.Furthermore, the Minicab-MiEV B-Leisure Style is equipped with the MiEV Power Box, which can use the power from the drive battery to power electronics and appliances such as an electric kettle, a coffee maker, or a laptop, making outdoor leisure and work even more comfortable and convenient.(1) Pronounced "K-EV concept 'cross' style"(2) Tokyo Auto Salon is one of the world's largest custom car shows. Press day is on January 14 at Makuhari Messe in Chiba, Japan. Tokyo Auto Salon 2022 will be open to the public on January 15 and 16.(3) Kei-car is a vehicle category in Japan for microcars.(4) Production model will go on sale in Japan in early fiscal year 2022 (fiscal 2022 is from April 2022 to March 2023).(5) Genuine accessoriesAbout Mitsubishi MotorsMitsubishi Motors Corporation (TSE:7211), MMC--a member of the Alliance with Renault and Nissan--, is a global automobile company based in Tokyo, Japan, which has more than 30,000 employees and a global footprint with production facilities in Japan, Thailand, Indonesia, mainland China, the Philippines, Viet Nam and Russia. MMC has a competitive edge in SUVs, pickup trucks and plug-in hybrid electric vehicles, and appeals to ambitious drivers willing to challenge convention and embrace innovation. Since the production of our first vehicle more than a century ago, MMC has been a leader in electrification--launched the i-MiEV - the world's first mass-produced electric vehicle in 2009, followed by the Outlander PHEV - the world's first plug-in hybrid electric SUV in 2013. MMC announced a three-year business plan in July 2020 to introduce more competitive and cutting-edge models, including the Eclipse Cross PHEV (PHEV model), the all-new Outlander and the all-new Triton/L200.