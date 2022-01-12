



SINGAPORE, Jan 12, 2022 - (ACN Newswire) - Today, Moonstake is thrilled to announce our support of the MoonPay buy crypto service into our web and mobile wallets. With this new integration, users of Moonstake Wallet have another high-quality service option to purchase top-tier cryptocurrencies including Bitcoin, Ethereum, Tether, Litecoin, Binance Coin, Solana, and more with great convenience and security.Moonstake launched its staking business in 2020 with the aim to create the largest staking network in Asia. Since then, it has developed the most user-friendly Web Wallet and Mobile Wallet (iOS / Android) with support for over 2000 cryptocurrencies. After a full-scale operation launched in August 2020, Moonstake's total staking assets have grown rapidly to reach $1.8 Billion, allowing Moonstake to become one of the top 10 staking providers globally. Currently, Moonstake supports staking of 14 high-demand PoS coins, 2 high-demand NFT standards ERC-721 and Cardano. Beyond hold, send, receive, track price, and stake crypto, users can also buy and sell their digital assets through supported decentralized exchange services integrated natively inside Moonstake Wallet which includes Changelly and now, MoonPay.Meanwhile, MoonPay launched in 2019 with a simple aim: increase cryptocurrency adoption. With a team of just two young entrepreneurs - co-founders Ivan Soto-Wright and Victor Faramond - the company set out to create a simple and secure software solution that would enable people from all over the world to participate in the biggest digital revolution since the internet. In November 2021, just two and a half years later, MoonPay closed their Series A funding round at $555 million, bringing our valuation to $3.4 billion - the largest and highest valued Series A for any bootstrapped crypto company. Currently, the list of crypto assets supported by MoonPay includes BTC, ETH, LINK, XLM, USDT, USDC, LTC, DOGE, BNB, MATIC, FLOW, ALGO, SOL, WAXP, DOT, HBAR, SHIB, NEAR, and many more high-profile coins on the market.How to buy crypto with MoonPay on Moonstake Wallet1. Register your Moonstake Wallet via Web or mobile (iOS / Android)2. Go to the "Buy Crypto" tab if on the Web. For mobile, go to the "Finance" tab, then choose "Buy".3. Select one of the coins to buy or search for a coin name.4. Click "Pay with MoonPay" on the confirmation message to get redirected to making the purchase on MoonPay.Moonstake is pleased to bring another great option for users to conveniently and safely purchase their favorite cryptocurrencies, and we hope to continue delivering great value to crypto communities worldwide.About MoonstakeMoonstake is the world's leading staking service provider that develops and operates decentralized wallet services for businesses and individuals.Since its launch in April 2020, Moonstake has partnered with 27 leading platform providers, including Cardano's constituent Emurgo, developer of the Polkadot-connected blockchain Astar Network Stake Technologies, and the TRON Network with over 50 million users. In May 2021, Moonstake further enhanced its corporate credibility by becoming a wholly owned subsidiary of OIO Holdings Limited, a company listed on the Singapore Stock Exchange.Using blockchain technology, Moonstake aims to progress toward a world where anyone can easily make use of highly secure and reliable digital asset management tools. https://www.moonstake.io/About Moonstake's staking businessFor the staking industry, which has grown into a 630-billion dollar market as of September 2021, Moonstake provides a decentralized staking service that does not require user deposits, and supports nodes around the world in addition to its own validator nodes. Moonstake currently supports the staking of 12 blockchains. With a total staking assets of 1.8 billion USD and a global user base, the company ranked third out of more than 10,000 providers worldwide in June of the same year.About MoonPayMoonPay is a financial technology company that builds payments infrastructure for crypto. Our on-and-off-ramp suite of products provides a seamless experience for converting between fiat currencies and cryptocurrencies using all major payment methods including debit and credit card, local bank transfers, Apple Pay, Google Pay, and Samsung Pay. MoonPay is active in more than 160 countries and is trusted by 300+ leading wallets, websites, and applications to accept payments and defeat fraud. https://www.moonpay.com/Source: MoonstakeCopyright 2022 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.