Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 12.01.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 671 internationalen Medien
Glow LifeTech nimmt Bioreaktor in Betrieb und weitere Patientengruppe ins Visier
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
12.01.2022 | 06:04
63 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Pepperstone Group: Pepperstone presents Pepperstone Talks: How to trade 2022 - a deep dive into the year ahead and the key trading strategies.

DOCKLANDS, Australia, Jan. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- All eyes are on the potential trading landscape for 2022. The markets are navigating the continued effects from Covid-19 and the central banks devising their response to soaring inflation. Want to hear what the global experts predict? Pepperstone invites traders to hear it first.

Pepperstone is proud to introduce a brand new online series, Pepperstone Talks. The first event in the series, How to Trade 2022 will take place on Wednesday 26th January, 6:00-10:00 pm GMT, where 12 market experts will present their trading predictions for 2022.

Join 10 exclusive online sessions of trade ideas, technical analysis, macroeconomic themes and tips on how to improve your trading discipline. Each talk will be interactive, inviting attendees to pose their questions to the experts and participate in the GBPUSD prediction competition.

This event will deliver real, actionable insights for traders with varying levels of experience and styles.

https://register.gotowebinar.com/register/323445954296378891

Confirmed speakers*:

Alpesh Patel OBE - Praefinium- Market trends for 2022 and trades ideas for the year ahead.
Mark Randall and Steve Goldstein- AlphaMind- Weaponising the Mind for more effective FX Trading
James Maddison - TradingView- TradingView 2022: What's next
Corellian Trading Academy- H1 and the possibilities therein
Mark Holstead - Traders Mastermind- Becoming the trader you want to be in 2022
Garth MacKenzie - Traders Corner- Playing by the book - Technical trading setups to look for and how to trade them
Stuart Fieldhouse - The Armchair Trader
Ryan Littlestone - Forex Analytix- How will FX markets react to inflation changes?
Miad Kasravi- ZFX Trading- Inevitable market drivers in 2022 - Using the trading cycle to your advantage.

Find out more about our speakers https://pepperstone.com/en-gb/go/pepperstone-talks/?utm_source=email&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=pepperstonetalks-2201

*Speakers are not endorsed by Pepperstone and any views they express are their own.

About Pepperstone https://pepperstone.com/

Pepperstone has grown to become an award-winning online global forex and CFD broker known for delivering exceptional client service and award-winning funding and withdrawals to tens of thousands of clients around the world. Pepperstone has subsidiaries across the globe and is regulated by (ASIC), (FCA), (CySec), (SCB), (DFSA), (BaFin) and (CMA).

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1673397/pepperstone_group_Logo.jpg

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.