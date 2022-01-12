Glassdoor: GLASSDOOR ANNOUNCES WINNERS OF ITS EMPLOYEES' CHOICE AWARDS RECOGNISING THE BEST PLACES TO WORK IN 2022

-- ServiceNow, Immediate Media Company, Abcam and Meta Among Top Ten Employers

-- Tech companies dominate the list and half are newcomers for 2022

LONDON, Jan. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Glassdoor , the worldwide leader on insights about jobs and companies, has announced the winners of its Employees' Choice Awards, honouring the Best Places to Work in 2022 across the UK and four other countries. Unlike other workplace awards, the Glassdoor Employees' Choice Awards are based on the input of employees who voluntarily provide anonymous feedback on Glassdoor by completing a company review about their job, work environment and employer over the past year.

The Glassdoor Employees' Choice Awards feature six distinct categories, including honours for the Best Places to Work across the UK , France , Germany and Canada and recognising both large and small to medium companies in the U.S. Winners are ranked based on their overall rating achieved during the past year. (Ratings are based on a 5-point scale: 1.0=very dissatisfied, 3.0=OK, 5.0=very satisfied; actual calculations extend beyond the thousandth decimal place).

"The world of work is rapidly evolving, fueled by the pandemic and now millions of workers reevaluating their expectations of employers. This year's Best Places to Work winners are leading the way by listening and responding to employee feedback and reimagining the employee experience to truly put their people first," said Christian Sutherland-Wong, Glassdoor Chief Executive Officer. "It's inspiring to see these employers step up during the pandemic to expand and grow company cultures where employees feel supported and valued in and out of work. Congratulations to all of this year's Employees' Choice Award winners."

The top ten Best Places to Work in 2022 are:

ServiceNow (4.6 rating) AND Digital (4.6) Salesforce (4.6) Immediate Media Company (4.5) Abcam (4.5) McKinsey & Company (4.5) Adobe (4.5) VMware (4.5) Arm (4.5) Meta (4.5)

Glassdoor's 50 Best Places to Work in 2022 list features winning employers across a range of industries. Tech companies dominate the list with 19 winners, including seven in the top 10. Other industries represented include finance, manufacturing, travel & tourism, construction, media, retail, restaurants and more.

Software company ServiceNow claims the #1 spot with a rating of 4.6. Employees called out the company's fantastic culture, potential for opportunities and excellent training. ServiceNow is one of the 25 newcomers to the UK list, 6 of which are among the top 10. Newcomers include AND Digital (No. 2, 4.6) Dishoom (No 12, 4.5 ), Wise (No. 20, 4.4), The Gym Group (No. 25, 4.3), Oliver Bonas (No. 26, 4.3), Octopus Energy (No. 27, 4.3) and Jet2.com (No. 43, 4.2).

Eight employers absent from the 2021 list are rejoining in 2022, including Barratt Developments (No. 30, 4.3; last recognised in 2020), Schuh Limited (No. 36, 4.3; last recognised in 2020), Procter & Gamble (No.44, 4.2: last recognised in 2018) and Mott MacDonald (No.48, 4.2; last recognised in 2017). Google (No. 18, 4.4) is recognised for the eighth consecutive year and is the only employer to make the UK list every year since launch.

This year, only four employers appear on all five country lists (UK, France, Germany, U.S. large, and Canada): Salesforce (No. 3, 4.6), Microsoft (No. 13, 4.4), Google (No. 18, 4.4) and SAP (No. 19, 4.4).

When employees submit reviews about their employer on Glassdoor, they are asked to share their opinions on some of the best reasons to work for their employer (pros), any downsides (cons) and are encouraged to provide advice to management. In addition, employees are asked to rate how satisfied they are with their employer overall, rate their CEO as well as rate key workplace attributes like career opportunities, compensation and benefits, culture and values, diversity and inclusion1, senior management and work-life balance. Employees are also asked whether they would recommend their employer to a friend and whether they believe their employer's six-month business outlook is positive, negative or if they have no opinion.

Among the nearly two million employers reviewed on Glassdoor, the average company rating is 3.7.

Employees' Choice Award winners for the Best Places to Work in 2022 are determined using Glassdoor's proprietary awards algorithm, and each employer's rating is determined based on the quantity, quality and consistency of Glassdoor-approved company reviews submitted by UK-based employees between 20 October 2020 and 18 October 2021. During the year-long eligibility period, employers considered for the list must have received at least 30 ratings for each of the nine workplace attributes (overall company rating, career opportunities, compensation and benefits, culture and values, diversity and inclusion, senior management, work-life balance, recommend to a friend and six-month business outlook) taken into account as part of the awards algorithm. For reporting simplicity, ratings are displayed to the nearest tenth, though calculations extend beyond the thousandth decimal place to determine final rank order. Complete awards methodology can be found and downloaded here: https://www.glassdoor.co.uk/Award/index.htm

FULL LIST OF 2022 WINNERS: All winning employers across this year's six categories can be found by visiting:

50 Best Places to Work - UK

100 Best Places to Work - U.S .

50 Best Small & Medium Companies to Work For - U.S.

25 Best Places to Work - Canada

25 Best Places to Work - France

25 Best Places to Work - Germany

VIDEO + EDITORIAL + EMPLOYEE COMMENTARY: Glassdoor is offering video and editorial content - see links below to download and embed the video and source the Glassdoor Blog .

VIDEO: Announcing the Best Places to Work in 2022

EDITORIAL: Glassdoor's Best Places to Work in UK 2022 Revealed: ServiceNow Wins #1

EDITORIAL: 19 Best Tech Companies to Work for in the UK

ECONOMIC RESEARCH: It's the UK's job hunting season - but where are the best places to work?

Employee commentary about winning employers is also available upon request. Please email: pr@glassdoor.com .

1Best Places to Work in 2022 is the first year to include an employer's diversity and inclusion rating. Glassdoor introduced this workplace factor rating in September 2020.

About Glassdoor

Glassdoor is revolutionising how people everywhere find jobs and companies they love by providing deeper workplace transparency. Professionals turn to Glassdoor to research ratings, reviews, salaries and more at millions of employers, and to Fishbowl by Glassdoor to engage in candid workplace conversations. Companies use Glassdoor to post jobs and attract talent through employer branding and employee insights products . Glassdoor is a subsidiary of Recruit Holdings, a leading global technology company, and a part of its fast-growing HR Technology business unit. For more information, visit www.glassdoor.co.uk .



"Glassdoor" and logo are proprietary trademarks of Glassdoor, Inc.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1724282/BPTW22_Logo___EN_Logo.jpg