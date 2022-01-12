Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 12, 2022) - Yorkton Ventures Inc. (TSXV: YVI) (FSE: H49) (the "Company") announces that it has acquired 12 mineral claims in 5 blocks having a total area of 656 hectares, known together as the Sirmac East Project, in the James Bay area of Quebec.

The Sirmac East Lithium Project is located roughly 170 km northwest of Chibougamau, Quebec and is accessible via a network of highways and forestry roads. A. 700kV powerline runs through the area.

The Sirmac East Lithium Project consists of 12 mineral claims with a total area of 656 hectares and is located on NTS map sheet 32J11. The Project is contiguous with Vision Lithium's Sirmac Property, Winsome Resources' Sirmac-Clapier Project and Troilus Gold's Troilus Gold Project.

The Project area is considered highly prospective for lithium hosted in spodumene-bearing pegmatites, with at least two historic lithium occurrences (Sirmac Lithium and Clapier Lithium) mapped in the western part of the region. In the northeast part of the region, at least one lithium-bearing boulder has been found on land with Provincial Park status, however the position of this boulder indicates that the area between the boulder location and the Sirmac lithium deposit (as well as the Clapier lithium showing) has strong potential for further discoveries.

Local area map of Yorkton Venture's Sirmac East Lithium Project - click here to view the map online.

To view an enhanced version of this map, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/8381/109825_a96638fc6478d9f6_001full.jpg

Geologically, the Sirmac East Lithium Project is located in the northeast part of the Superior geological province, in the Frotet-Evans volcano-sedimentary belt. Four lithologies are present in the project area: quartz-biotite-hornblende schists, amphibolitized flows or mafic sills, spodumene-bearing pegmatites, and a syenite pluton measuring about 6 km in diameter. The structural trend is roughly east-west. Numerous granitic pegmatite dykes, with thickness ranging up to one hundred meters have been identified in the area. Lithium mineralization in the region is associated with granitic, rare element-spodumene-bearing pegmatites. Immediately west of the Sirmac East Project is the Sirmac Lithium deposit with an estimated 314,328 tonnes grading 2.04% Li2O (Wrightbar Mines Ltd., 1994).

Terms of the purchase are $25,000 cash and 250,000 Company units on acceptance of the Agreement by the TSX Venture Exchange. The Company units are comprised of 250,000 common shares and 250,000 warrants exercisable at $0.60 for 18 months from the Agreement date. A 2% NSR is retained by the Vendor, of which one-half of the NSR (1%NSR) can be acquired for the cash sum of $1,000,000 at any time .

On behalf of Yorkton Ventures Inc.

Andrew Lee Smith

Chief Executive Officer

investors@yorktonventures.com



