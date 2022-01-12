Mississauga, Ontario; Sacramento, California; and East Hartford, Connecticut--(Newsfile Corp. - January 12, 2022) - Bee Vectoring Technologies International Inc. (CSE: BEE) (OTCQB: BEVVF) (CVE: BEE) ("BVT") and BioSafe Systems, LLC ("BioSafe") today jointly announced they have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) where the companies have agreed to enter into detailed discussions on multiple business partnership projects that call upon each other's expertise. BioSafe and BVT are both leaders in the agricultural biologicals industry with a similar customer base, and offer services and products that are complementary to one another.

The projects will enable both companies to expand each other's product offerings, markets, and customer base. Opportunities include pairing BioSafe biologicals with BVT's bee vectoring system, and using BVT's Clonostachys rosea CR-7 (CR-7) strain for non-bee-vectoring applications. Specific agreements in these areas will follow after evaluations and more detailed discussions on business terms.

BioSafe has a 23-year history as an innovator of environmentally sustainable products and has a team of 100 people across the US, Mexico, Canada, and into South America. BioSafe serves a broad customer base in the Agriculture, Horticulture, Post Harvest/Food Safety, Aquatics, Home and Garden, Turf, and Commercial/Industrial Sanitation markets.

BVT has pioneered a natural precision agriculture system proven to replace chemical pesticides and wasteful plant protection product spray applications by delivering biological pesticide alternatives to crops using commercially managed bees while increasing crop yields. BVT has also been testing and is seeing positive results for the use of its proprietary CR-7 strain in foliar and soil applications.

"We are excited to announce this inaugural arrangement with an industry partner that is a leader in biological products," said Ashish Malik, CEO of BVT. "Our strategy is to build partnerships with established partners to accelerate our growth and broaden our customer reach. Therefore, being able to attract the attention of an industry leader such as BioSafe validates that our technology is gaining momentum among growers and in the market. BioSafe's multi-market and multi-channel focus will help BVT accelerate growth and maximize shareholder value."

"We are excited about the potential to work closely with such an innovative company like BVT. Our target markets are the same, and we share similar missions and beliefs," said Rob Larose, President and CEO of BioSafe Systems. "The mission of BioSafe Systems is to provide disease control solutions utilizing reduced-risk chemistries that do not negatively impact the health and safety of people and the environment. We only develop, manufacture, and promote products that meet our standards of environmentalism and sustainability, and BVT perfectly meets these key criteria."



About Bee Vectoring Technologies International Inc.

BVT, an agriculture technology company, is a market disruptor with a significant global market opportunity in the $240 billion crop protection and fertilizer market. BVT has pioneered a natural precision agriculture system that replaces chemical pesticides and wasteful plant protection product spray applications by delivering biological pesticide alternatives to crops using commercially grown bees. BVT's award-winning technology, precision vectoring, is completely harmless to bees and allows minute amounts of naturally-derived pesticides (called biologicals) to be delivered directly to blooms, providing improved crop protection and yield results than traditional chemical pesticides - and improving the health of the soil, the microbiome and the environment. Currently, BVT has over 65 granted patents, over 35 patents pending in all major agricultural countries worldwide, and has US EPA registration of its Vectorite with CR-7 (EPA Registration No. 90641-2) for sale as a registered biological fungicide for use on the labeled crops.



Additional information can be viewed at the Company's website www.beevt.com. To receive regular news updates from the Company, subscribe at www.beevt.com/newsletter.



About BioSafe Systems, LLC

At BioSafe Systems, we pride ourselves on being innovators of environmentally sustainable practices and products to protect crops, water, and people across North America. Since 1998, we have engaged with customers, researchers, and regulatory agencies to remain at the forefront of innovation and service while continuing our mission to provide simple, sustainable, and effective solutions.



Additional information can be viewed at the Company's website www.biosafesystems.com.



