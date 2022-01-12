Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 12.01.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 671 internationalen Medien
Glow LifeTech nimmt Bioreaktor in Betrieb und weitere Patientengruppe ins Visier
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1J51U ISIN: US55279C2008 Ticker-Symbol: MD6B 
Frankfurt
11.01.22
08:05 Uhr
9,200 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
RUSSLAND
1-Jahres-Chart
MD MEDICAL GROUP INVESTMENTS PLC GDR REG.S Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MD MEDICAL GROUP INVESTMENTS PLC GDR REG.S 5-Tage-Chart
Dow Jones News
12.01.2022 | 07:31
102 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

MD Medical Group Investments Plc: MD Medical Group commissioned new multidisciplinary clinical hospital MD Lakhta

DJ MD Medical Group Investments Plc: MD Medical Group commissioned new multidisciplinary clinical hospital MD Lakhta

MD Medical Group Investments Plc (MDMG) MD Medical Group Investments Plc: MD Medical Group commissioned new multidisciplinary clinical hospital MD Lakhta 12-Jan-2022 / 09:00 MSK Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

MD MEDICAL GROUP commissioned new

multidisciplinary clinical hospital MD Lakhta

12 January 2022, Moscow - MD Medical Group Investments Plc ("MD Medical Group", the "Group" or the "Company", LSE and MOEX: MDMG), a leading Russian private healthcare provider, announces the commissioning of a new multidisciplinary clinical hospital MD Lakhta in St Petersburg.

In January 2022, MD Medical Group opens the clinical hospital for patients in Lakhta area, a historical district of St. Petersburg.

The new two-story medical center is a part of the Strategic Investment Project in St Petersburg. The center provides the following high quality medical services - obstetrics and gynecology, pediatrics, surgery, therapy, X-ray and laboratory diagnostics. The total area of the center is 9 000 sq. m. The in-patient facility has 150 beds, including 12 in the emergency room. All wards are fitted with equipment to provide patients with oxygen.

During the pandemic MD Lakhta will temporarily focus on providing medical care to patients with infections, including coronavirus. This is the second center of the Group with a similar specialization. The first center has been operating in Moscow region inside the Lapino-4 clinical hospital since the first quarter of 2021.

Total investment in the project amounts to 2 billion rubles. Around 200 new jobs will be created. Patient treatment will be treated under the VHI program, as well as MHI.

The MD Lakhta clinical hospital has been created in accordance with MD Medical Group's customary high standards of medical care and is fitted with world-class equipment produced by GE, Hamilton, B. Braun, Olympus.

Mark Kurtser, CEO of MD Medical Group, said:

"We are continuing to expand our medical network in St Petersburg, the second largest healthcare market in Russia. The opening of the new hospital confirms our dedication to the company's strategy aimed at diversification of medical services in our portfolio and geographical expansion into the regions of Russia. During the pandemic MD Lakhta will temporarily focus on providing medical care to patients with infections, including coronavirus. Since February 2021, we have been successfully operating Lapino-4, the first private infectious diseases hospital in Russia. Based on our experience and in the context of COVID-19, we see a significant potential demand for medical services provided for the treatment of infectious diseases, including among pregnant women. By opening multidisciplinary clinical hospital in St Petersburg, we provide access to high quality medical care for the residents of the city".

*** For further information, please contact: 

Investor relations     Media relations 
Battalova Renata      EM Russia 
Head of Investor Relations Tom Blackwell: +7 919 102 90 64 
Tel.: +7 917 294 28 82   Sergii Pershin: + 1 929 855 81 88 
r.battalova@mcclinics.ru  MDMG@em-comms.com

About MD Medical Group

MD Medical Group is a leading provider in the Russian private healthcare service market. The company manages 45 modern healthcare facilities, including 7 hospitals and 38 out-patient clinics throughout 25 regions of the Russia Federation. In 2020, MD Medical Group had revenue of RUB 19.1 billion and EBITDA of RUB 6.0 billion. The Company's global depositary receipts are listed on the London Stock Exchange (LSE: "MDMG") and Moscow Exchange (MOEX: "MDMG").

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     US55279C2008 
Category Code: MSCM 
TIDM:     MDMG 
LEI Code:   213800XKI6VHY4JBS612 
Sequence No.: 135956 
EQS News ID:  1267589 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1267589&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 12, 2022 01:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

MD MEDICAL-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.