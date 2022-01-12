DJ MD Medical Group Investments Plc: MD Medical Group commissioned new multidisciplinary clinical hospital MD Lakhta

MD Medical Group Investments Plc (MDMG) MD Medical Group Investments Plc: MD Medical Group commissioned new multidisciplinary clinical hospital MD Lakhta 12-Jan-2022 / 09:00 MSK Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

MD MEDICAL GROUP commissioned new

multidisciplinary clinical hospital MD Lakhta

12 January 2022, Moscow - MD Medical Group Investments Plc ("MD Medical Group", the "Group" or the "Company", LSE and MOEX: MDMG), a leading Russian private healthcare provider, announces the commissioning of a new multidisciplinary clinical hospital MD Lakhta in St Petersburg.

In January 2022, MD Medical Group opens the clinical hospital for patients in Lakhta area, a historical district of St. Petersburg.

The new two-story medical center is a part of the Strategic Investment Project in St Petersburg. The center provides the following high quality medical services - obstetrics and gynecology, pediatrics, surgery, therapy, X-ray and laboratory diagnostics. The total area of the center is 9 000 sq. m. The in-patient facility has 150 beds, including 12 in the emergency room. All wards are fitted with equipment to provide patients with oxygen.

During the pandemic MD Lakhta will temporarily focus on providing medical care to patients with infections, including coronavirus. This is the second center of the Group with a similar specialization. The first center has been operating in Moscow region inside the Lapino-4 clinical hospital since the first quarter of 2021.

Total investment in the project amounts to 2 billion rubles. Around 200 new jobs will be created. Patient treatment will be treated under the VHI program, as well as MHI.

The MD Lakhta clinical hospital has been created in accordance with MD Medical Group's customary high standards of medical care and is fitted with world-class equipment produced by GE, Hamilton, B. Braun, Olympus.

Mark Kurtser, CEO of MD Medical Group, said:

"We are continuing to expand our medical network in St Petersburg, the second largest healthcare market in Russia. The opening of the new hospital confirms our dedication to the company's strategy aimed at diversification of medical services in our portfolio and geographical expansion into the regions of Russia. During the pandemic MD Lakhta will temporarily focus on providing medical care to patients with infections, including coronavirus. Since February 2021, we have been successfully operating Lapino-4, the first private infectious diseases hospital in Russia. Based on our experience and in the context of COVID-19, we see a significant potential demand for medical services provided for the treatment of infectious diseases, including among pregnant women. By opening multidisciplinary clinical hospital in St Petersburg, we provide access to high quality medical care for the residents of the city".

*** For further information, please contact:

Investor relations Media relations Battalova Renata EM Russia Head of Investor Relations Tom Blackwell: +7 919 102 90 64 Tel.: +7 917 294 28 82 Sergii Pershin: + 1 929 855 81 88 r.battalova@mcclinics.ru MDMG@em-comms.com

About MD Medical Group

MD Medical Group is a leading provider in the Russian private healthcare service market. The company manages 45 modern healthcare facilities, including 7 hospitals and 38 out-patient clinics throughout 25 regions of the Russia Federation. In 2020, MD Medical Group had revenue of RUB 19.1 billion and EBITDA of RUB 6.0 billion. The Company's global depositary receipts are listed on the London Stock Exchange (LSE: "MDMG") and Moscow Exchange (MOEX: "MDMG").

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: US55279C2008 Category Code: MSCM TIDM: MDMG LEI Code: 213800XKI6VHY4JBS612 Sequence No.: 135956 EQS News ID: 1267589 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1267589&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 12, 2022 01:00 ET (06:00 GMT)