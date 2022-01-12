Florida utility FPL has been mulching solar panel packaging - cardboard boxes and pallets - to save approximately $130,000 per 75 MW (AC) site, compared to standard disposal practices.From pv magazine USA Florida Power and Light (FPL), which is owned by renewable energy powerhouse NextEra, has spent the past two years mulching the cardboard boxes and wooden pallets used to ship solar panels.. The mulch is then applied on site. It released images were of the ongoing process at a facility in McDavid, Florida. The Cotton Creek Solar Energy Center is the company's standard 74.5 MW (AC) facility, ...

