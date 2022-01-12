Anzeige
Mittwoch, 12.01.2022
Breaking News: Halo Collective sichert sich 30 Mio. USD zusätzlichen Umsatz!
Orosur Mining Inc Announces Notice of Shareholder Conference Call

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / January 12, 2022 / Orosur Mining Inc. (TSX:OMI)(AIM:OMI), is pleased to announce that following its AGM announcement on 23 December 2021, the Company will hold a Shareholder conference call today, 12th January 2022, at 16:30 (UK Local time).

The Company's Chief Executive, Brad George and Chairman Louis Castro, will host the call followed by a question and answer session.

To participate in this conference call, please dial in to the following:

Standard International Access

Tel: +44 (0) 33 0551 0200

UK Toll Free

Tel: 0808 109 0700

Password
Orosur

Shortly following the conference call, a recording will be available to download from the Company website http://www.orosur.cafor seven days.

For further information please contact:

Orosur Mining Inc
Louis Castro, Chairman,
Brad George, CEO
info@orosur.ca
Tel: +1 (778) 373-0100

SP Angel Corporate Finance LLP - Nomad & Joint Broker
Jeff Keating / Caroline Rowe
Tel: +44 (0) 20 3 470 0470

Turner Pope Investments (TPI) Ltd - Joint Broker
Andy Thacker/James Pope
Tel: +44 (0)20 3657 0050

Flagstaff Communications and Investor Communications
Tim Thompson
Mark Edwards
Anna Probert
orosur@flagstaffcomms.com
Tel: +44 (0)207 129 1474

About Orosur Mining Inc.

Orosur Mining Inc. (TSX:OMI)(AIM:OMI) is a minerals explorer and developer focused on identifying and advancing projects in South America.

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: Orosur Mining Inc



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/683097/Orosur-Mining-Inc-Announces-Notice-of-Shareholder-Conference-Call

