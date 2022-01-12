Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - January 12, 2022) - Graph Blockchain Inc. (CSE: GBLC) (OTC Pink: REGRF) (FSE: RT5A) ("Graph") or (the "Company") is pleased to announce that its wholly owned subsidiary New World Inc. will be dropping an NFT collection with Karl Wolf as he expands his creative blueprint after his song "Omicron Queen" took the web by storm. This NFT collection comes just after the release of his album "2AM Vibes" featuring the hit single "Get Away".





Image 1

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/7002/109756_48b00b2eb4e5a9b2_002full.jpg

"After finding out I was positive with Omicron around the holidays, frustrated and not being able to spend time with my family on Christmas. I went to my home studio and recorded Omicron Queen as a parody to Caribbean Queen by Billy Ocean. Just like the Omicron variant went viral in real life (IRL), "Omicron Queen" has gone viral on TikTok and is one of the hottest songs on the short-video platform right now!" said Karl Wolf.

Karl's new NFT drop is a series of 12 unique, limited fun colored Omicron Queens dancing to the parodied song that will be available on OpenSea on the Polygon blockchain. Each NFT variation will have 50 in supply and will come paired with an Omicron Queen track. The studio versions will be priced at .04 ETH (approximately $150 CAD) and come with exclusive access to a live Tik Tok performance and a rapid test kit, while the beach versions will be priced at .065 ETH (approximately $250 CAD) and come with exclusive access to a live Tik Tok performance along with a rapid test kit & t-shirt.

The rest of the exclusive Omicron Queen collection will be available on the New World global marketplace in augmented reality in both gold and platinum. The exclusive 1 of 2 gold editions will be priced at 3 ETH (approximately $11,500 CAD) and will give buyers the opportunity to record a live track with Karl via Zoom. The session will include creative studio time where the buyer will be able to create and record a song with production and vocals by Karl Wolf. The exclusive 1 of 1 platinum edition, priced at 6.5 ETH (approximately $25,000 CAD) will give buyers the opportunity to meet Karl in person with all accommodations paid for including flight and hotel and include a creative studio session where the buyer will be able to create and record a song with production and vocals by Karl Wolf.

As New World continues with the development of their online marketplace and app, they look to add music to their augmented reality NFTs to give users the best experience.

Omicron Queen is dropping on January 12th worldwide.

Listen to the Original Omicron Queen Track: https://youtu.be/T18NpRqy7CQ

OpenSea Collection: https://opensea.io/collection/omicronqueens

New World Marketplace: https://newworldmarketplace.io/

About New World Inc.

New World is an augmented reality art focused NFT company that allows creators, musicians, and celebrities to have access to an NFT distribution canvas to create and sell digital art. By selling digital art, artists are able to reach a broader market (both geographically and demographically), and as a result of the blockchain, continue to benefit financially through economic participation in future sales. New World has built this platform and has already signed such notable artists as Diogo Snow, who has produced numerous pieces for celebrity clients including Drake, and Fetty Wap, an American rapper, singer and songwriter who has over 6.5 million Instagram Followers, as well as many others. Additional information on New World is available at http://newworldinc.io

About Graph Blockchain Inc.

Graph Blockchain provides shareholders with exposure to various areas of Decentralized Finance (DeFI). Focusing on altcoins through its wholly owned subsidiaries Babbage Mining Corp., a Proof of Stake ("POS") miner, and Beyond the Moon Inc. an IDO focused company, Graph gives investors exposure to the vast emerging market of cryptocurrencies with the significant technological disruption and potential gains altcoins represent. In addition, through its investment in New World, Graph is providing its shareholders with exposure to rapidly growing and emerging NFT market.

Additional information on the Company is available at www.graphblockchain.com , www.newworldinc.io and www.babbagemining.com

For further information, please contact:

Investor Relations

Jamie Hyland

Phone: 604.442.2425

Email: jamie@graphblockchain.com

Media Relations

Joshua Greenwald/Rich DiGregorio Phone: 646.379.7971/856.889.7351

Email: gblc@kcsa.com

Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements contained herein that are not clearly historical in nature may constitute forward-looking statements.

Generally, such forward-looking information or forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or may contain statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "will continue", "will occur" or "will be achieved". The forward-looking information and forward- looking statements contained herein include, but are not limited to, statements regarding: the continued growth of the art-focused NFT market. Forward-looking information in this news release are based on certain assumptions and expected future events. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements, including but not limited to: the potential inability of the Company to continue as a going concern; the potential inability of New World to continue as a going concern; the risks associated with the blockchain and NFT industry in general; increased competition in the art-focused NFT market; the potential future unviability of the NFT market in general, and the art-focused NFT market in specific. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list is not exhaustive. Readers are further cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, as there can be no assurance that the plans, intentions, or expectations upon which they are placed will occur. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated.

Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement and reflect the Company's expectations as of the date hereof and are subject to change thereafter. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, estimates or opinions, future events or results or otherwise or to explain any material difference between subsequent actual events and such forward-looking information, except as required by applicable law.

The CSE does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

###

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/109756