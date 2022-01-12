- (PLX AI) - Bang & Olufsen Q2 gross margin 44.4%.
- • Q2 adjusted EBIT DKK 28 million
- • Q2 EBIT DKK 27 vs. estimate DKK 34 million
- • Q2 revenue DKK 809 million vs. estimate DKK 813 million
- • Q2 adjusted EBIT margin 3.5%
- • Q2 free cash flow DKK 11 million
- • Outlook FY revenue DKK 2,900-3,100 million (unchanged)
- • Outlook FY adjusted EBIT margin 2-4% (unchanged)
- • Outlook FY free cash flow DKK 0-100 million (unchanged)
- • CEO says We continued to see high demand for our products among customers, and we grew across all regions and channels - despite the continuous challenges with supply
