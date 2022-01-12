Das Instrument 2I9 SE0002190926 KAROLINSKA DEVELOP.AB EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 12.01.2022 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 13.01.2022

The instrument 2I9 SE0002190926 KAROLINSKA DEVELOP.AB EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 12.01.2022 and ex capital adjustment on 13.01.2022



Das Instrument SCT GB0007908733 SSE PLC LS-,50 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 12.01.2022 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 13.01.2022

The instrument SCT GB0007908733 SSE PLC LS-,50 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 12.01.2022 and ex capital adjustment on 13.01.2022



Das Instrument R6X BMG5454H1135 LERADO FIN.GRP CO. HD-,5 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 12.01.2022 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 13.01.2022

The instrument R6X BMG5454H1135 LERADO FIN.GRP CO. HD-,5 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 12.01.2022 and ex capital adjustment on 13.01.2022



Das Instrument PP51 GB00BYRJ5J14 PRIMARY HEALTH LS-,0125 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 12.01.2022 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 13.01.2022

The instrument PP51 GB00BYRJ5J14 PRIMARY HEALTH LS-,0125 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 12.01.2022 and ex capital adjustment on 13.01.2022



Das Instrument SFRN CH0009062099 SCHAFFNER HLDG NA SF 32,5 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 12.01.2022 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 13.01.2022

The instrument SFRN CH0009062099 SCHAFFNER HLDG NA SF 32,5 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 12.01.2022 and ex capital adjustment on 13.01.2022

