CPI PROPERTY GROUP

(société anonyme)

40, rue de la Vallée

L-2661 Luxembourg

R.C.S. Luxembourg: B 102 254

Press Release - Corporate News Luxembourg, 12 January 2022 CPI PROPERTY GROUP - Approval and Publication of the Offer Document for the Anticipatory Mandatory Takeover Offer for IMMOFINANZ AG Further to its announcement of 3 December 2021 ("Cash Offer for IMMOFINANZ"), CPI PROPERTY GROUP ("CPIPG" or the "Group") is pleased to inform that the offer document in relation to the anticipatory mandatory takeover offer (the "Offer") for holders of securities of IMMOFINANZ AG ("IMMOFINANZ") has been approved by the Austrian Takeover Commission (the "ATC") and is published today. The initial acceptance period runs from 12 January 2022 until 23 February 2022, 5:00 pm Vienna time. The securities that are subject to the Offer are (i) all outstanding ordinary shares of IMMOFINANZ (ISIN AT0000A21KS2) (the "Shares"), as well as the 2024 convertible bonds (ISIN XS1551932046) of IMMOFINANZ (the "Convertible Bonds"). The Offer is subject to clearances by the competent competition authorities, as further specified in the offer document. The Offer price is EUR 21.20 per Share, cum dividend for the financial year 2021 and EUR 102,746.53 (102.747 %) for each nominal amount of EUR 100,000 per Convertible Bond. CPIPG's Offer is a competing offer to the voluntary partial takeover offer published by S IMMO AG on 23 December 2021. Thus, the acceptance period under S IMMO AG's offer is extended by law until the expiry of the initial acceptance period of the Offer. Pursuant to Sec 17/1 Austrian Takeover Act (Übernahmegesetz), shareholders of IMMOFINANZ who may have issued acceptance declarations under the voluntary partial takeover offer published by S IMMO AG prior to publication the Offer may withdraw such acceptance declarations until the 4th trading day before the expiry of the original acceptance period (i.e. until 20 January 2022) of S IMMO AG's offer. IMMOFINANZ is a large and well-regarded owner of Central European commercial real estate, with a primary listing on the Vienna Stock Exchange and a property portfolio of €5 billion in key Central European countries where CPIPG has a strong presence (such as Germany, Czech Republic, Poland and Hungary). IMMOFINANZ is also a significant owner of commercial real estate in Austria. CPIPG is confident that its current stake of app. 32% brings substantial control over IMMOFINANZ on day one following regulatory clearance, with the attractive possibility to increase its shareholding through the Offer. The offer documents are available on the website of CPIPG: https://www.cpipg.com/shareholder-corner-entab-item-5 For further information please contact: Investor Relations

David Greenbaum

Chief Financial Officer

d.greenbaum@cpipg.com

