UK-based EMEA leadership team expands to support continued global growth

Intradiem, the leading provider of Intelligent Automation solutions for contact centre and back-office teams, announced today that it has recently launched projects with Virgin Media and AXA highlighting the company's ongoing expansion in the EMEA market space.

AXA and Virgin Media will leverage Intradiem's AI-powered Intelligent Automation solutions to boost productivity and improve agent engagement within their contact centre operations.

Intradiem also announced new senior leadership posts to support its expanding business in Europe.

Mat Cornish joins the company as Vice President of Sales. He is responsible for expanding the company's footprint and growth in the EMEA market. Cornish comes to Intradiem after 16 years with Avaya, where he led the Sales Specialist team in Europe, overseeing sales strategy, managing Cloud go-to-market, and driving sales of Avaya's OneCloud suite of Contact Centre, Unified Communications, and CPaaS solutions. Haresh Gangwani, Intradiem's EVP of Global Alliances, will also relocate to the UK in early 2022 to help drive the company's international expansion.

Matt Rumins has been promoted to Head of EMEA Account and Success Management. Cornish and his team will continue to work closely with pan-European customers to help them maximize their results.

David Marshall will continue to lead the company's UK market expansion efforts.

Additionally, Intradiem announced the company's first Research Development hires in the UK as it continues to increase its investment in its global technology and engineering resources.

"Contact centre leaders are increasingly turning to automation to improve performance and help their agents feel more engaged in the process of serving customers," said Kyle Antcliff, Intradiem's Chief Revenue Officer. "The significant and rapid results our UK customers are realizing with Intradiem are indicative of why contact centres view Intelligent Automation as foundational to their operations."

About Intradiem

Intradiem provides Intelligent Automation solutions that help customer service teams boost productivity, enhance employee engagement, and improve the end-customer experience. Patented AI-powered technology processes the massive quantity of data generated by contact centres and back offices and takes immediate action to support both in-centre and remote teams. Customers can count on an investment return of at least 2X in the first year and 3-5X in subsequent years. This year, Intradiem's customers will save more than £75 million.

