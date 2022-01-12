Volvo Group, Bayer, Henkel, RHI Magnesita, Future Planet will share insights, strategies and best practices to achieve more sustainable supply chains

FourKites today announces its 2022 Global Supply Chain Sustainability Summit. At this virtual conference supply chain leaders will focus on driving positive environmental impact through supply chain transformation. The half-day event will be broadcast live from Amsterdam on 9 March 2022 and be streamed to participants worldwide.

Sustainability continues to be a growing focus for companies, even as the pandemic causes ongoing supply chain disruptions. According to a survey by Reuters and FourKites 84% of European supply chain leaders are either increasing or staying focused on their sustainability commitments. Sixty-five companies in the S&P 500 had net-zero targets in place prior to the COP26 Summit. Many of these businesses are asking their suppliers to disclose data on greenhouse-gas emissions. Many companies also expanded their efforts to include social issues such as worker welfare and supplier diversity.

FourKites' Global Supply Chain Sustainability Summit will show how companies can build greener supply chains and logistics operations through transparency, technology and collaboration. As a result companies will be able to make meaningful progress to achieve their sustainability goals.

Donal Daly, technology entrepreneur, author and Future Planet Founder is one of the thought leaders who will offer his unique perspective on how companies can grow sustainably. Other speakers include supply chain leaders from companies including Bayer, RHI Magnesita, Henkel, Hoyer Group and Tetra Pak. They will discuss topics ranging from alternative energy strategies to electric vehicle readiness, reverse logistics, recycled materials and more.

"The unprecedented disruptions of the last few years have served as a wake-up call to world business leaders," said Dan Tram, Investment Director at Volvo Group Venture Capital. "We must move faster with our customers, supply chain partners, governments, societies and other stakeholders to develop and offer cleaner, safer and more circular transport solutions to reach our collective and individual sustainability targets. The FourKites Summit is an important event, and we look forward to participating with peers from around the globe."

"We are delighted to organise an event that includes some of the world's preeminent companies and supply chain leaders sharing their insights on how to achieve positive, quantifiable impacts on the community and the environment through innovative new supply chain initiatives," said FourKites founder and CEO Mathew Elenjickal. "We look forward to collaborating with and learning from these thought leaders about new technologies, processes and programs that are making a difference."

