Nasdaq, Inc.: Nasdaq Announces End-of-Month Open Short Interest Positions in Nasdaq Stocks as of Settlement Date December 31, 2021

NEW YORK, Jan. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- At the end of the settlement date of December 31, 2021, short interest in 3,160 Nasdaq Global MarketSM securities totaled 8,918,375,713 shares compared with 8,912,688,445 shares in 3,103 Global Market issues reported for the prior settlement date of December 15, 2021. The end-of-December short interest represent 2.48 days average daily Nasdaq Global Market share volume for the reporting period, compared with 2.40 days for the prior reporting period.



Short interest in 2,097 securities on The Nasdaq Capital MarketSM totaled 2,311,978,612 shares at the end of the settlement date of December 31, 2021 compared with 2,337,458,762 shares in 2,107 securities for the previous reporting period. This represents a 1.83 day average daily volume; the previous reporting period's figure was 1.58.

In summary, short interest in all 5,257 Nasdaq® securities totaled 11,230,354,325 shares at the December 31, 2021 settlement date, compared with 5,210 issues and 11,250,147,207 shares at the end of the previous reporting period. This is 2.31 days average daily volume, compared with an average of 2.17 days for the previous reporting period.

The open short interest positions reported for each Nasdaq security reflect the total number of shares sold short by all broker/dealers regardless of their exchange affiliations. A short sale is generally understood to mean the sale of a security that the seller does not own or any sale that is consummated by the delivery of a security borrowed by or for the account of the seller.

For more information on Nasdaq Short interest positions, including publication dates, visit

http://www.nasdaq.com/quotes/short-interest.aspx or http://www.nasdaqtrader.com/asp/short_interest.asp.

