A2Z Smart Technologies Corp.: A2Z's Cust2Mate Smart Cart Division Announces Partnership with SensePass Payment Network for Multiple Contactless Payments Including Apple Pay and Google Pay

TEL AVIV, ISRAEL / ACCESSWIRE / January 12, 2022 / A2Z Smart Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:AZ)(TSXV:AZ), developer of the Cust2Mate Smart Shopping cart system, has partnered with SensePass, a digital payment Network, which enables customers to pay seamlessly with a digital wallet app, using a PIN pad and contactless pad for frictionless, on-cart, self-checkout.

The Cust2Mate Smart Cart is a proven, mobile, self-checkout (SCO) platform for retail markets. It leverages advanced, shopper-friendly technologies, while boosting store management efficiency. Cust2Mate streamlines the shopping experience by recognizing every purchased item and enabling in-cart payment so shoppers can skip checkout lines. It also shoppers to receive retail grocer in-store promotions for discounted products and much more.

SensePass is an omnichannel payments network that connects leading payment platforms and financial services via mobile phone to facilitate seamless user experiences across channels. The SensePass Pad, which is incorporated into the smart cart, features Tap & Pay and QR scanning. It can also be integrated with loyalty programs or instore promotions available at the POS.

On the smart cart, shoppers simply tap their phone on the SensePass Pad, which automatically opens their phone web browser's digital wallet options. There is no need to install an app. Customers can choose to pay with credit/debit cards, use their e-wallets with funds (such as Venmo, Apple Pay, Google Pay, and PayPal), use Buy Now Pay Later accounts, or loyalty points.

"The Cust2Mate Smart Cart, combined with the SensePass platform is an effective and secure opportunity for retail organizations to provide contactless checkout and digital 'pay as you prefer' options to their customers," says Cust2Mate chief executive officer Rafael Yam. "We are sure that it will encourage shoppers to increase their purchase amount and shop more frequently with the added convenience of no line checkout. As we grow, this partnership will provide a robust revenue stream for both partners."

According to Moty Arcushin, CEO of SensePass, "Our partnership with Cust2Mate is a perfect fit for our vision of doing more with less. Merchants have more options to offer an easy, seamless payment experience and increase conversion. Customers have less to worry about when trying to access their preferred payment method or any value in their digital wallets just to make a simple payment. With these innovations, the Point of Sale no longer has to be a pain point in retail."

About Cust2Mate/A2Z Smart Technologies

A2Z Smart Technologies Corp. creates innovative solutions for complex challenges. A2Z's flagship product is the world's first proven-in-use mobile self-checkout shopping cart. With its user-friendly smart algorithm, touch screen, and computer-vision system, Cust2Mate streamlines the retail shopping experience by scanning purchased products and enabling in-cart payment so that customers can simply "pick & go", and bypass long cashier checkout lines. This results in a more efficient shopping experience for customers, less unused shelf-space and manpower requirements, and advanced command and control capabilities for store managers.

For more information, please visit https://a2zas.com or www.cust2mate.com.

Follow us on: LinkedIn | Twitter

About SensePass

SensePass, founded in 2017, is a breakthrough innovator in contactless payments. Started by a team of seasoned technology veterans and fintech innovators, SensePass is expanding the boundaries of digital payment processes and building the next chapter in the ongoing development of payment technology. To do so, SensePass has built an omnichannel payments network that operates around any digital wallet, including an integrated system that goes far beyond traditional wallet apps and proprietary SensePass devices that customers can access with a simple tap of their phones. SensePass has offices in New York and Tel Aviv.

For more information: www.sensepass.com

# # #

Contact:

Media Relations

Andrew Lavin

A. Lavin Communications

516-944-4486

alc@alavin.com

Investor Relations

John Nesbett/Jennifer Belodeau

IMS Investor Relations

203.972.9200

jnesbett@imsinvestorrelations.com

SOURCE: A2Z Smart Technologies Corp.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/683110/A2Zs-Cust2Mate-Smart-Cart-Division-Announces-Partnership-with-SensePass-Payment-Network-for-Multiple-Contactless-Payments-Including-Apple-Pay-and-Google-Pay