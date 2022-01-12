- (PLX AI) - Hochtief is likely to cut its dividend for 2021, analysts at Bank of America said, downgrading their recommendation on the stock to underperform from neutral.
- • Shares fell 2% this morning
- • Price target cut to EUR 69 from EUR 72
- • Hochtief capital gains from Ventia stake partial sale are insufficient to offset the construction project write-down in Chile, BofA said
- • Meanwhile, the share buyback announced in November is not progressing, BofA said
