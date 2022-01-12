Global payment provider selects Percona to provide Managed Services for its critical open source database implementation

Percona, a leader in open source database software and services, today announced that MultiPay Group, a global payments technology company, has signed with Percona to provide Managed Services for its MySQL open source database deployments.

MultiPay provides a unique, innovative API that acts as a single point of integration between any payment method and any acquirer. MultiPay currently serves a large number of customers in 24 countries including Zara and Frasers Group. The company enables large-scale merchants across retail, hospitality, travel and transportation sectors to accept any payment, anywhere, enabling greater freedom and flexibility for consumers and merchants alike.

However, the company's service relies on a solid, dependable and available database infrastructure to operate efficiently. MultiPay works with Percona to get the best available advice, expertise and support for its database deployments. MultiPay relies on Percona XtraDB Cluster and Percona Monitoring and Management for its operational database and management.

Delia Pedersoli, Chief Operating Officer at MultiPay said: "Assigning our database management to Percona will enable us to realise greater efficiencies as we continue to grow our technology offering and better serve consumers and merchants with fast, seamless payment experiences. We support global retail customers with their critical payment infrastructure and we plan ahead so that we can always deliver what our customers need. Percona offers that round the clock expert support to help us ensure our databases are running at peak performance, and we can rely on Percona's unbiased approach as we consider any future deployments too."

Martin James, Vice President EMEA at Percona said: "The eCommerce marketplace is competitive and customers aren't willing to put up with poor performance. MultiPay has built a unique offering that revolutionises the payment experience for consumers, and their service must keep up with what they've promised. Alongside running Percona XtraDB Cluster for availability, Percona provides 24/7/365 expertise and support to ensure MultiPay's database performance is aligned with their business goals."

As part of the agreement, Percona will help provide MultiPay with Managed Services to ensure the necessary high availability of their payment platform as well as the assistance to help them develop their long-term database and cloud strategy. The deal will result in greater cost efficiencies and easier database management for MultiPay, allowing the company to continue its global expansion and support more customers over time. MultiPay's decision to use Percona Managed Services helps the company take care of its complex technical needs and deliver their mission critical, customer-facing services.

Links

Percona XtraDB Cluster https://www.percona.com/software/mysql-database/percona-xtradb-cluster

Percona Managed Services https://www.percona.com/services/managed-services/percona-managed-database-services

Multipay http://www.multipayglobalsolutions.com

Company Information

About Percona

Databases run better with Percona. Percona is the only company that delivers enterprise-class products, support and services for a range of open source databases including MySQL, MariaDB, MongoDB, and PostgreSQL across traditional deployments, cloud-based platforms and hybrid IT environments. The company is committed to supporting open source as an approach to software licensing, development and deployment its database management tools are used by millions of application developers, database administrators and IT professionals worldwide.

Percona equips businesses with the freedom to choose, the freedom to create, and the freedom to make a difference helping them scale with speed as they grow. The company supports global brands such as PayPal, Vimeo, RockStar Games, Duolingo, Fiserv, Slack, Cisco Systems, and Rent the Runway, as well as smaller enterprises looking to maximise application performance while streamlining database efficiencies. For more information, visit www.percona.com.

About MultiPay

Headquartered in London, Milan and now Denmark, MultiPay Global Solutions is a payments technology company that enables large merchants across the world to accept any payment, anywhere. Its all-in-one agnostic payment solution combines a unique API that acts as a single point of integration between any payment method and any acquirer. MultiPay's gateway works across all payment channels in any sector including retail, hospitality, travel, and transportation. Combined with its personalised, couture experience, MultiPay is the single point of contact for all payment requirements and ensures it delivers payment technology and integration that is built around its customers' bespoke requirements. For more information about MultiPay Global Solutions, visit www.multipayglobalsolutions.com

Percona is a registered trademark of Percona LLC. All other registered and unregistered trademarks in this document are the sole property of their respective owners.

